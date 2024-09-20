Both Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois refuse to discuss what happened in a sparing session a couple of years ago. (0:51)

Hundreds of boxing fans packed London's Trafalgar Square on Friday to watch Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois weigh in and face off for the final time before their IBF heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) weighed in at 252 pounds, slightly heavier than Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs), who topped the scales at 248 pounds.

After stepping off the scales, Joshua made a plea to fans, most of whom were cheering for him over his opponent.

"If I can ask you one favour, go home tonight and make a prayer for me, for success tomorrow, that I will become three-time heavyweight champion of the world," Joshua said.

"I look at myself as a gladiator, and I'm about to step into an arena tomorrow to perform for the people who love to see blood, guts and glory."

Dubois was slightly more reserved and appeared laser-focused.

"I'm ready to fight, just time to get in the ring and fight. I'm ready to go. A lot of work going into this, a lot of training. I win by any means necessary," Dubois said.

The weigh-in brought to a close an eventful fight week that has seen events take place at some of London's most iconic venues -- including media duties at Old Billingsgate, a photoshoot in front of Tower Bridge, grand arrivals in Leicester Square and a news conference at the Guildhall, built in 1440.

Anthony Joshua weighed in slightly heavier than Daniel Dubois ahead of their IBF heavyweight title fight. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

"With Riyadh season, they really do push the limits. In Los Angeles a couple of weeks ago, we took over Santa Monica Pier [and] the Chinese Theatre," Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, told ESPN.

"This is obviously Trafalgar Square ... so one, it's a lot closer to home, and two, it's a considerable cost and investment to do [hold events].

"It's been incredible the whole week, and this is the icing on the cake before what will be a historic night at Wembley tomorrow.

Of Joshua, Hearn said he is in career-best shape, but warned Dubois will offer a tough test.

"AJ's in a place that I've never seen him in before. I mean, I'm always nervous about his fights, but he just mentally, physically looks so ready. But Dubois is a handful, it's not going to be an easy fight," Hearn said.

"But I believe he'll be victorious tomorrow and become three-time world heavyweight champion.

Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, confirmed on Thursday that tickets had sold out, with a post-war-record crowd of 96,000 expected at Wembley on Saturday night.

Frank Warren, Dubois' promoter, said the event will be one to remember.

"Bombs away, that's what it's going to be," Warren said.

"I'm very excited, it's a massive massive fight and we're going to see fireworks tomorrow.

"[Dubois] is young man, just turned 27, he's shown what he's all about. He's calm, cool and collected. Tomorrow night, you're going to see something special."