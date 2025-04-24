Open Extended Reactions

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to face IBF champion Daniel Dubois on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Ring Magazine reported that the event -- originally scheduled for July 12 -- was moved to a week later to avoid the recently announced Ring Magazine 3 fight card headlined by Shakur Stevenson's title defense against William Zepeda.

Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) is looking to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for a second time in a return bout with Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs), who won the IBF title that Usyk vacated when he defeated Filip Hrgovic last June and successfully defended it by stopping Anthony Joshua in September.

The fight is a rematch of their 2023 meeting, which Usyk won by a ninth-round TKO. The result wasn't without controversy, as a body punch that put Usyk down in the fifth round was ruled a low blow. Usyk would recover and finish Dubois later in the fight.

Dubois, 27, has pursued a rematch with Usyk since the loss and will get it when the stakes are the highest.

Usyk, 38, is coming off consecutive unanimous decision wins over Tyson Fury in 2024. He became the undisputed champion after their first meeting but was forced to relinquish the IBF title to secure the high-profile rematch later that year.