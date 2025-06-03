Open Extended Reactions

Emanuel Navarrete's controversial technical decision win over Charly Suarez in defense of his WBO junior welterweight title has been overturned by the California State Athletic Commission and ruled a no-contest after a unanimous vote on Monday. Following the decision, the WBO ordered a rematch.

The fight took place on May 10 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, with Navarrete being awarded the decision when the fight was stopped after a ringside physician deemed that the champion was unfit to continue due to a cut over his left eyebrow at the start of the eighth round. Referee Edward Collantes originally ruled that an inadvertent clash of heads caused the cut, and the fight went to the scorecards with Navarrete narrowly retaining with scores of 77-76, 78-75 and 77-76.

However, less than an hour after the event concluded, new footage showed that the cut was caused by a punch, and the incorrect call was made. If it were ruled that a punch caused the cut before the decision was read, Suarez would have been declared the winner by technical knockout because Navarrete was unable to continue fighting.

The CSAC made the ruling after reviewing the new footage. Shortly after, the WBO issued a statement ordering the rematch.

"In light of the foregoing, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) is hereby ordering a rematch," the statement read.

Top Rank Vice President of Boxing Operations Carl Moretti said during the meeting that his company will honor the WBO's request for a rematch.

Mexico's Navarrete (39-2-1, 30 KOs) was a significant favorite heading into the fight with the Philippines' Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) but was given all he could handle in the fight. Suarez was coming on strong at the time of the stoppage and the decision allowed Navarrete to escape with his world title.

But now the expectation is that they will get the opportunity to sort it out in the ring at a later date. Navarrete is currently on medical suspension from the California commission until July 9.