The previously announced megafight between undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and two-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford will take place in Las Vegas at a venue to be determined. It will be streamed live globally on Netflix on Sept. 13.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, announced the news of the broadcasting partner and city on Tuesday. However, there has been no announcement regarding the venue. The fight will be co-promoted by Alalshikh's Riyadh Season, UFC president and CEO Dana White, and Sela, a privately owned Saudi Arabian entertainment company.

"On September 13, Canelo and Crawford, two legends of boxing, will finally compete against each other in the fight of the century," Alalshikh said in a statement. "Alongside Dana White and Sela, we will deliver something truly incredible in Las Vegas for fans around the world to enjoy through Netflix."

There were questions surrounding White's involvement in the event when Alalshikh announced the date change from the originally announced date of Sept. 12 to Sept. 13. White initially had plans to host his annual Noche UFC event at Arena Guadalajara (Mexico) on Sept. 12, which would have conflicted with the highly anticipated boxing match. It was announced that the UFC would not hold Noche UFC in Mexico after it was revealed that construction delays for Arena Guadalajara had forced the event to move to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The event was also changed from a pay-per-view to a free Fight Night card. This cleared up any confusion regarding White's involvement, which he verified following UFC 316 over the weekend.

"Turki wants to make the biggest fights that the fans want to see in boxing, and this is right up my alley," White said via statement. "Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I'm going to get to promote is Canelo vs. Crawford? It's literally a once-in-a-lifetime fight."

It was previously announced that the fight would take place at Allegiant Stadium. With the date change, it is not known where the event will be held. UNLV is set to host Idaho State at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 13. Currently, there is no hold on T-Mobile Arena, where many of the biggest events in combat sports are held.

Alalshikh also announced that there will be a three-city international media tour to promote the fight that kicks off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on June 20. It heads to the United States for stops in New York at Fanatics Fest on June 22 and ends in Las Vegas on June 27.

Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision over William Scull in May to become a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion. He has won six consecutive fights since losing to Dmitry Bivol, when he challenged for a light heavyweight title in 2022.

"I'm super happy to be making history again and this time on a Riyadh Season Card that will be broadcast on Netflix," said Canelo, ESPN's No. 7-ranked pound-for-pound fighter. "On Sept. 13, I'm ready to show once again that I am the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world."

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) last fought last August, when he defeated Israil Madrimov for the WBA junior middleweight championship. ESPN's No. 3-ranked pound-for-pound fighter was previously undisputed at both welterweight and junior welterweight.

"My perfect record speaks for itself," Crawford said. "I am the best fighter in the world and no matter the opponent or weight class, I have always come out on top. On Sept. 13, my hand will be raised once again as the world watches greatness."