Moses Itauma will face Dillian Whyte in August. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

British heavyweights Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte will fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Aug. 16, it has been confirmed.

The fight will be a big step up for Itauma (20-0, 10 KOs), who is widely considered to be the next big star of the heavyweight division.

Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs) is looking to get back in the mix for bigger fights himself and will provide a stern test for the 20-year-old.

Itauma has impressed every time he has stepped up a level and has only twice gone past the second round in his 12 fight professional career.

WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball will defend his title against Sam Goodman on the undercard.

Belfast's Anthony Cacace will face American Raymond Ford in a junior lightweight battle between two former world champions.

Brit David Adeleye returns against Filip Hrgovic in a crucial fight for both heavyweights.