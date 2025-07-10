Serrano and Taylor face-off at the top of the Empire State Building (0:53)

The stakes have been raised even higher for Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano and every woman competing on the undercard at Madison Square Garden on Friday when it was announced Wednesday that all fighters were eligible to win a $250,000 performance bonus on fight night.

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) and Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) will meet for a third time in the main event, live on Netflix. Taylor holds a 2-0 edge in the series but both wins have been hotly contested.

Underneath the highly anticipated trilogy are four world championship fights that puts the total number of world titles on the line at 17. With the all-women's fight card already being considered a groundbreaking event, the performance bonus was added in hopes to entice all-action fights.

Most Valuable Promotions' co-founder Nakisa Bidarian made the announcement but was met with pushback from Serrano, who is set to make a career-high payday reportedly in the high seven figures.

"That bonus should be just for them," Serrano said.

"Of course, Amanda would say that but that would not make the stakes even," Bidarian said. "Every fighter on this stage has the opportunity to walk away with $250,000."

The bonus will be determined at the end of the night by Bidarian, Jake Paul and Laila Ali. Should there be a split between the three voters, Ali will have the final say in the matter.

"The stakes just got higher," Serrano said.