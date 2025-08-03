Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of boxing icon Muhammad Ali, has died at age 82.

The Muhammad Ali Center announced that Rahaman died Friday in Louisville, Kentucky. The cause of death was not revealed.

Rahaman followed in the footsteps of his older brother with a professional boxing career that ran from 1964 to 1972, compiling a record of 14-3-1. After his retirement, Rahaman was often by Muhammad's side and trained with him.

In 2014, Rahaman co-authored a book with boxing writer H. Ron Brashear titled "That's Muhammad Ali's Brother! My Life on the Undercard" and followed that with a second book in 2019 titled "My Brother, Muhammad Ali: The Definitive Biography."

"You can't tell Muhammad's story without mentioning Rahaman," said DeVone Holt, president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center. "He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during this career and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be 'my brother's keeper.'"