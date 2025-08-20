SYDNEY -- Nikita Tszyu returns to the ring for the first time in almost a year when he faces unbeaten challenger Lulzim Ismaili at Sydney's ICC Theatre on Wednesday evening. Also featuring on the action packed No Limit card is boxing bad boy Michael Zerafa, who will square off against American Mikey Dahlman.

Australia's Brock Jarvis is also in action, looking to return to the winners' circle following his March defeat to American Keith Thurman.

