Over 41 million viewers tuned in to Netflix to watch Terence Crawford dethrone Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title in front of a sold-out Allegiant Stadium crowd Saturday night in Las Vegas, the streaming service announced Monday.

Canelo-Crawford didn't eclipse the 108 million viewers who watched Jake Paul's fight with Mike Tyson last November -- but it was easily the most-viewed men's championship boxing match of the century.

According to Netflix, Canelo-Crawford peaked at over 24 million concurrent streams, with the main event scoring an estimated average minute audience (AMA) of 36.6 million live+SD (same day) viewers from opening to closing bell, per VideoAmp and Netflix.

The event was also No. 1 on Netflix in 30 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Ireland and Australia, while also cracking the top 10 in 91 other countries.

Saturday's bout, which was the first boxing event held at Allegiant Stadium, also generated a gate of over $47 million, the largest in the history of the stadium and third largest in boxing history, behind Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao ($72 million) and Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor ($55 million).