Adam Azim and Jack Catterall will return to action on the undercard of the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn rematch on Nov. 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Azim (13-0, 10 KOs) is working towards a shot at a junior welterweight world title having knocked out former champion Sergey Lipinets in February. He will fight Russian Zaur Abdullaev in November.

Twenty-three-year-old Azim is one of Britain's most promising rising stars but has been inactive since the fight against Lipinets at the start of the year with promotional company BOXXER changing broadcast partners. BOXXER's deal with Sky Sports ended in June before the company, run by promoter Ben Shalom, announced a deal with the BBC in August.

Adam Azim will face Zaur Abdullaev in November. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Matchroom's Catterall, who is also hopeful of challenging for a title soon, will return to the ring against Ekow Essuman.

Catterall (31-2, 13 KOs) fell short in a world title eliminator against Arnold Barboza Jr. in February before a controversial win over Harlem Eubank in July. The Chorley fighter will face Essuman (22-1, 8 KOs) who beat his former rival Josh Taylor in May in what promises to be an intriguing high-stakes fight.

The undercard will also feature British cruiserweight-turned-heavyweight Richard Riakporhe against Tommy Welch, while junior middleweight Ishmael Davis takes on Sam Gilley.