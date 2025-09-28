Open Extended Reactions

Canada's Kim Clavel is now a two-division champion after capturing her second world title in her backyard Saturday night in the main event of Most Valuable Promotions Prospects 15 from the Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Canada.

Clavel (24-7, 2 KOs) defeated Sol Cudos (10-1-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision to win the IBF women's strawweight title. The judges scored it 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92.

The fight was more competitive than the scores indicated, with several of the rounds close as both women engaged in frantic exchanges that excited the crowd. However, Clavel held the speed advantage and utilized it to get the better of her opponent.

Clavel did suffer a cut above left eye early, but it wasn't enough to deter her approach as she stayed in the pocket and initiated exchanges in the middle rounds. Cudos did well with her counterpunching and timed the Canadian's advances but wasn't quick enough to the draw to put together something to fend her opponent off.

Clavel finished strong, and the two stood toe to toe in the final seconds of the 10th round as the crowd rose to its feet. Clavel earned the hard-fought decision and called out WBC strawweight champion Yokaste Valle for a future showdown.