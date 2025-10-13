Open Extended Reactions

A middleweight unification fight between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Erislandy Lara is set for Dec. 6 on the undercard of Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio as part of the PBC pay-per-view on Prime Video undercard, sources confirmed with ESPN on Monday.

Alimkhanuly is currently the IBF and WBO champion while Lara holds the WBA title.

Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) last fought in September 2024 when he stopped Danny Garcia. At 42, the Cuban is currently boxing's oldest champion and is unbeaten in his past seven fights. His last loss came to Jarrett Hurd in 2018.

Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) stopped Anauel Ngamissengue in the fifth round back in April. Fighting out of Kazakhstan, Alimkhanuly has finished ten of his last 11 opponents inside the distance and has held the WBO title since 2022 and acquired the IBF belt in 2023 with a knockout of Vincenzo Gualtieri. Lara will be a significant step up in competition as he aims to add the WBA title to his collection.

Ring Magazine was first to report that the two champions were in talks to face each other.