Callum Simpson calls for Hamzah Sheeraz clash in 2026

Callum Simpson is targeting a huge domestic clash against fellow super middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz in 2026.

Simpson (18-0, 13 KOs) will take to the ring for the fourth time this year on Saturday against Troy Williamson in Leeds [9.30 p.m. GMT, BBC Three, iPlayer].

The British and European super middleweight champion has become a big draw domestically with a loyal following in the North of England, and he's ready to take the next step in 2026 and put himself in the frame for world titles.

A potential fight with Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs) was mooted earlier this year but never happened.

Sheeraz beat Edgar Berlanga with a clinical Round 5 knockout in July and had set his sights on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

But, given their profiles in the UK, Simpson said he wants Sheeraz next year.

"That's the biggest fight for me," Simpson told ESPN. "Out of everyone in the top 10. I think a few years ago, the super middleweight division was stacked with big names, not just good fighters but big names as well, commercially marketable big names.

"Whereas now there isn't really, other than Canelo and [Terence] Crawford, other than them two, I don't think any super middleweight the top 10 is known in the UK to a general fan.

"So for me, the biggest fight would be Sheeraz. Hopefully it be for a world title if we were to fight.

"Then again, it's just a massive fight. I'll sell out any arena in the UK, which is huge."

Hamzah Sheeraz (L) beat Edgar Berlanga in July. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

The WBC stripped undisputed super middleweight champion Crawford of their belt earlier this month, with Sheeraz ordered to fight Christian Mbilli for the vacant title as a result.

Both Simpson and Sheeraz are ranked highly with each of the four governing bodies.

Simpson accepts he may have to be patient for either a clash with Sheeraz or a world title shot, but is happy to bide his time. His immediate focus is on impressing this weekend in his BBC debut.

"It's my first time headline on the BBC, Boxxer's second show on the BBC, a massive new audience," Simpson said.

"So yeah, of course I want to make a statement, and I want to show that I'm the man at 168 [pounds] and push on to next year."