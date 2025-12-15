Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua 'will happen' in 2026

Open Extended Reactions

Tyson Fury's promoter Frank Warren has said be believes a fight with Anthony Joshua will happen in 2026.

While nothing has been agreed and a deal has not been signed, there is growing hope the two British heavyweights will finally meet in the ring next year.

Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) will return to the ring against Jake Paul this week [4 a.m. Dec. 20 GMT, Netflix], and Warren has said he expects Fury to fight again in 2026 after a year out.

"There's been some talks going on. Nothing has been signed yet but Tyson has indicated that if it's the right deal he'll definitely do it, so I think it's going in the right direction and hopefully we'll get some news pretty soon as to what's going to happen," Warren told Sky Sports.

Tyson Fury retired in January. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Fury announced his latest retirement from boxing in January following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk last year. However, Warren confirmed Fury has stayed fit and has been training.

"He may have a warm up fight but if this fight happens, which I believe it will, it will be some time in late summer. That's another seven months away so he'll certainly have another fight in between I think if he comes back.

"It will happen, I think it will happen and I think when it does happen I think it's going to be massive."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has said Joshua will likely fight in February next year before targeting Fury.