New York Jets 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Joe Fortenbaugh expects New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson to link up nicely with Aaron Rodgers and hit the over for his projected total receiving yards. (0:43)

Check out how the New York Jets fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. The Jets made some big moves this offseason trading for future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers in their quest to break the longest active postseason drought in the NFL. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

2022 win total: 5.5

2022 team record: 7-10

2022 record ATS: 8-9-0 (T-16th)

2022 team overs*: 5-12-0 (T-29th)

Did you know? The Jets have their highest win total (9.5) and shortest Super Bowl odds (15-1) entering a season since 2011. The Jets have had five straight losing seasons against the spread, tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the longest active streak in the NFL.

Jets look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 9.5

Odds to make the playoffs? -150 (11th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1500 (T-6th)

What has changed on the Jets roster since last season?

Jets 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Bills -1 at Jets Week 2: Jets at Cowboys -2.5 Week 3: Patriots at Jets -4 Week 4: Chiefs -2 at Jets Week 5: Jets -1 at Broncos Week 6: Eagles at Jets (Pick em) Week 7: bye week Week 8: Jets -1.5 at Giants Week 9: Chargers at Jets -2 Week 10: Jets -2 at Raiders Week 11: Jets at Bills -4 Week 12: Dolphins at Jets -2.5 Week 13: Falcons at Jets -6 Week 14: Texans at Jets -8.5 Week 15: Jets at Dolphins -2 Week 16: Commanders at Jets -6 Week 17: Jets at Browns (Pick em) Week 18: Jets at Patriots NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks

• DE Will McDonald

• OL Joe Tippmann

• OL Carter Warren

• RB Israel Abanikanda

Key additions

• QB Aaron Rodgers

• WR Allen Lazard

• WR Mecole Hardman

• S Chuck Clark

• G Wes Schweitzer

• OL Trystan Colon

• P Thomas Morstead

• OC Nathaniel Hackett

Key departures

• WR Elijah Moore

• WR Braxton Berrios

• QB Mike White

• DT Sheldon Rankins

• DT Nathan Shepherd

• RB James Robinson

• G Nate Herbig

• G Dan Feeney

• C Connor McGovern

• S Lamarcus Joyner

• QB Joe Flacco

• LB Kwon Alexander

• T George Fant

• OC Mike LaFleur

Favorite futures for 2023

Under 9.5 wins.

The Jets offensive line is a bigger problem than people realize and their starting running back, Breece Hall, is coming back from a serious knee injury. Aaron Rodgers is set to turn 40-years-old in December and is coming off a down year. Maybe I'm being too pessimistic, but there are plenty of reasons to be suspicious about the Jets winning 10 games with a quarterback who spent the offseason thinking about retirement. -- Joe Fortenbaugh

Aaron Rodgers over 3,975.5 passing yards

Rodgers is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, but that should change in a Jets uniform. Now he has a different but familiar look with his receiving corps. Garrett Wilson had over 1,000 rec yards in his rookie season and the Jets also added former Packers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Rodgers has been a reliable and relatively healthy QB for his age over the past five seasons. -- Erin Dolan

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.