New York Jets 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the New York Jets fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. The Jets made some big moves this offseason trading for future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers in their quest to break the longest active postseason drought in the NFL. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.
2022 win total: 5.5
2022 team record: 7-10
2022 record ATS: 8-9-0 (T-16th)
2022 team overs*: 5-12-0 (T-29th)
Did you know? The Jets have their highest win total (9.5) and shortest Super Bowl odds (15-1) entering a season since 2011. The Jets have had five straight losing seasons against the spread, tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the longest active streak in the NFL.
Jets look-ahead to 2023
2023 win total: 9.5
Odds to make the playoffs? -150 (11th)
Odds to win Super Bowl: +1500 (T-6th)
What has changed on the Jets roster since last season?
Key draft picks
• DE Will McDonald
• OL Joe Tippmann
• OL Carter Warren
• RB Israel Abanikanda
Key additions
• QB Aaron Rodgers
• WR Allen Lazard
• WR Mecole Hardman
• S Chuck Clark
• G Wes Schweitzer
• OL Trystan Colon
• P Thomas Morstead
• OC Nathaniel Hackett
Key departures
• WR Elijah Moore
• WR Braxton Berrios
• QB Mike White
• DT Sheldon Rankins
• DT Nathan Shepherd
• RB James Robinson
• G Nate Herbig
• G Dan Feeney
• C Connor McGovern
• S Lamarcus Joyner
• QB Joe Flacco
• LB Kwon Alexander
• T George Fant
• OC Mike LaFleur
Favorite futures for 2023
Under 9.5 wins.
The Jets offensive line is a bigger problem than people realize and their starting running back, Breece Hall, is coming back from a serious knee injury. Aaron Rodgers is set to turn 40-years-old in December and is coming off a down year. Maybe I'm being too pessimistic, but there are plenty of reasons to be suspicious about the Jets winning 10 games with a quarterback who spent the offseason thinking about retirement. -- Joe Fortenbaugh
Aaron Rodgers over 3,975.5 passing yards
Rodgers is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, but that should change in a Jets uniform. Now he has a different but familiar look with his receiving corps. Garrett Wilson had over 1,000 rec yards in his rookie season and the Jets also added former Packers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Rodgers has been a reliable and relatively healthy QB for his age over the past five seasons. -- Erin Dolan
*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.