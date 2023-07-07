Denver Broncos 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Denver Broncos fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. With new head coach Sean Payton, the Broncos look to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season and reach the postseason in Russell Wilson's second year in Denver. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. For information on all 32 teams, click here for our complete NFL betting review and 2023 previews. 2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars sportsbook."

Broncos 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 10.5

2022 team record: 5-12

2022 record ATS: 7-10-0 (T-25th)

2022 team overs*: 6-11-0 (T-26th)

Did you know? The Broncos have not gone over their season win total since 2015 when they won Super Bowl 50 in Peyton Manning's final season. They have gone under six times and pushed on seven wins in 2019.

Broncos look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 8.5

Odds to make the playoffs? +175 (T-21st)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000 (T-15th)

What has changed on the Broncos roster since last season?

Broncos 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Raiders at Broncos -3.5 Week 2: Commanders at Broncos -3.5 Week 3: Broncos at Dolphins -3.5 Week 4: Broncos -1 at Bears Week 5: Jets -1 at Broncos Week 6: Broncos at Chiefs -7.5 Week 7: Packers at Broncos -3 Week 8: Chiefs -3.5 at Broncos Week 9: bye week Week 10: Broncos at Bills -6 Week 11: Vikings at Broncos -1.5 Week 12: Browns at Broncos -1.5 Week 13: Broncos -3.5 at Texans Week 14: Broncos at Chargers -3.5 Week 15: Broncos at Lions -2.5 Week 16: Patriots at Broncos -2 Week 17: Chargers at Broncos -1 Week 18: Broncos at Raiders NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• WR Marvin Mims Jr.

• LB Drew Sanders

• CB Riley Moss

• S JL Skinner

• C Alex Forsyth

Key additions:

• EDGE Frank Clark

• WR Marquez Callaway

• RB Samaje Perine

• OT Mike McGlinchey

• OT Cam Fleming

Key departures:

• CB Ronald Darby

• K Brandon McManus

• G Dalton Risner

• RB Marlon Mack

• DT Dre'Mont Jones

Favorite futures for 2023

Jerry Jeudy over 4.5 receiving TDs. Projection: 5.6 (14 games).

This number is too low for a player who scored six TDs in 15 games last season despite Denver's horrific offensive efficiency and production for a majority of the year. Jeudy saw sufficient work near the goal line, having soaked up a career-high nine end zone targets (19th among WRs), but there's room for even more growth there. Jeudy emerged as Denver's No. 1 wide receiver, which is somewhat notable, as at least one wide receiver reached five TD receptions in all 15 seasons during Sean Payton's tenure as head coach of the Saints. Denver averaged 1.8 offensive TDs per game last season, whereas a Payton offense has never fallen below 2.4 (3.2 average over the past decade). An improvement is expected in that department in 2023, which adds to the appeal of Jeudy hitting the over. -- Mike Clay

Over 8.5 wins

Why would Sean Payton have taken this job if he thought Russell Wilson was washed? It just doesn't make any sense to me. Payton could command a hefty payday from multiple teams around the league. So why risk your reputation on a busted quarterback...unless, of course, you think he can be salvaged. There are several indicators that Denver is headed for some positive regression this season, notably their 4-9 record in one-score games last year as well as their -72-point differential, which is more indicative of a 6.3-win team. Throw in an above average defense and I think this club rebounds in a big way. -- Joe Fortenbaugh

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.