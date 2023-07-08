Los Angeles Chargers 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Los Angeles Chargers fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. Justin Herbert and the Chargers ended their 2022 season blowing a 27-point lead to the Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card Round. Now, with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Los Angeles looks to usurp the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West supremacy this season. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

Chargers 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 9.5

2022 team record: 10-7

2022 record ATS: 11-5-1 (4th)

2022 team overs*: 7-9-1 (17th)

Did You Know? Since the franchise moved to Los Angeles before the 2017 season, the Chargers have the second-worst ATS record in the NFL (19-28-2), only ahead of the New York Giants.

Chargers look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 9.5

Odds to make the playoffs? +100 (T-14th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +2500 (T-9th)

What has changed on the Chargers roster since last season?

Chargers 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Dolphins at Chargers -2.5 Week 2: Chargers -3.5 at Titans Week 3: Chargers at Vikings (Pick em) Week 4: Raiders at Chargers -4.5 Week 5: Bye Week Week 6: Cowboys at Chargers -1 Week 7: Chargers at Chiefs -6 Week 8: Bears at Chargers -4.5 Week 9: Chargers at Jets -2 Week 10: Lions at Chargers -3 Week 11: Chargers -2 at Packers Week 12: Ravens at Chargers -2 Week 13: Chargers -2 at Patriots Week 14: Broncos at Chargers -3.5 Week 15: Chargers -1 at Raiders Week 16: Bills -1 at Chargers Week 17: Chargers at Broncos -1 Week 18: Chiefs at Chargers NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key Draft Picks:

• WR Quentin Johnston

• EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu

• LB Daiyan Henley

• WR Derius Davis

Key Additions:

• LB Eric Kendricks

Key Departures:

• LB Drue Tranquill

• WR DeAndre Carter

• LB Troy Reeder

• OL Storm Norton

• OL Matt Feiler

• OLB Kyle Van Noy

• S Nasir Adderley

• CB Bryce Callahan

Favorite futures for 2023

Justin Herbert over 4,350.5 passing yards, to lead NFL in passing yards (+600)

Herbert has done nothing but produce prolific passing yardage numbers as the Chargers QB. He threw for 4,336 yards as a rookie and passed for more than 5,000 yards in 2021. Last season, Herbert posted 4,739 passing yards despite playing with a severely injured rib and operating in Joe Lombardi's conservative offensive scheme. Now with Kellen Moore calling the plays and a new weapon in Quentin Johnston, the Chargers should play faster and be more explosive as a passing offense. Herbert has a great shot at another 5,000-yard season.

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.