San Francisco 49ers 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the San Francisco 49ers fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. The 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year but failed to make the Super Bowl. Now with Jimmy Garoppolo gone and question marks at quarterback, San Francisco looks to hold on to their momentum this season. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

49ers 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 10.5

2022 team record: 13-4

2022 record ATS: 11-6-0 (5th)

2022 team overs*: 9-8-0 (T-6th)

Did you know? The 49ers were 10-0 outright and 9-1 ATS as home favorites last season including the playoffs, the best record in the NFL. In Kyle Shanahan's first five seasons prior to last year, the 49ers were just 13-13 outright and 8-16-2 ATS as home favorites.

49ers look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 10.5

Odds to make the playoffs? -460 (1st)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +850 (3rd)

What has changed on the 49ers roster since last season?

49ers 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: 49ers -3 at Steelers Week 2: 49ers -5 at Rams Week 3: Giants at 49ers -5.5 Week 4: Cardinals at 49ers -10 Week 5: Cowboys at 49ers -2 Week 6: 49ers -1 at Browns Week 7: 49ers -2 at Vikings Week 8: Bengals at 49ers -1 Week 9: Bye Week Week 10: 49ers at Jaguars (Pick em) Week 11: Buccaneers at 49ers -7.5 Week 12: 49ers -1 at Seahawks Week 13: 49ers at Eagles -3 Week 14: Seahawks at 49ers -4 Week 15: 49ers -6 at Cardinals Week 16: Ravens at 49ers -3 Week 17: 49ers -3.5 at Commanders Week 18: Rams at 49ers NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key Draft Picks:

• S Ji'Ayir Brown

• K Jake Moody

• TE Cameron Latu

Key Additions:

• DT Javon Hargrave

• QB Sam Darnold

• G Jon Feliciano

• DE Clelin Ferrell

• CB Myles Hartsfield

• CB Isaiah Oliver

Key Departures:

• QB Jimmy Garoppolo

• FS Jimmie Ward

• DE Samson Ebukam

• CB Emmanuel Moseley

• RT Mike McGlinchey

• LB Azeez Al-Shaair

• DT Hassan Ridgeway

• T Daniel Brunskill

• S Tarvarius Moore

Favorite futures for 2023

Under 10.5 wins

Quarterback is the most important position in sports, and we still don't know who will be under center for the 49ers. Trey Lance only has four starts over the past three years and is not NFL ready, Brock Purdy is coming off elbow surgery and the 49ers are Sam Darnold's third team. Defensively, I expect some regression with the loss of DC DeMeco Ryans, weakness in their interior defensive line and at slot corner.

However, I am excited to see Christian McCaffrey shine for a full season in Kyle Shanahan's system. McCaffrey put up over 1,000 yards from scrimmage from Week 8 to 18 and had 58% of the running back carries and a 20% target share. -- Anita Marks

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.