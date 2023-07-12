Miami Dolphins 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Miami Dolphins fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. The Dolphins made the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last season and despite getting bounced out by the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card round, Miami made some intriguing moves in the offseason as they prepare to stake their claim for AFC East supremacy. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

Dolphins 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 8.5

2022 team record: 9-8

2022 record ATS: 9-8-0 (T-9th)

2022 team overs*: 8-9-0 (T-10th)

Did you know? Over the past five seasons, the Dolphins have the best ATS record at home (27-14), as a favorite (17-12), and as a home favorite (13-5).

Dolphins look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 9.5

Odds to make the playoffs? -115 (13th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +2500 (T-9th)

What has changed on the Dolphins roster since last season?

Dolphins 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Dolphins at Chargers -2.5 Week 2: Dolphins at Patriots (Pick em) Week 3: Broncos at Dolphins -3.5 Week 4: Dolphins at Bills -4 Week 5: Giants at Dolphins -5 Week 6: Panthers at Dolphins -6.5 Week 7: Dolphins at Eagles -3.5 Week 8: Patriots at Dolphins -4 Week 9: Dolphins at Chiefs -4.5 (Frankfurt) Week 10: Bye Week Week 11: Raiders at Dolphins -4 Week 12: Dolphins at Jets -2.5 Week 13: Dolphins -3 at Commanders Week 14: Titans at Dolphins -7 Week 15: Jets at Dolphins -2 Week 16: Cowboys at Dolphins -1.5 Week 17: Dolphins at Ravens -1.5 Week 18: Bills at Dolphins NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• CB Cam Smith

• RB Devon Achane

• WR Elijah Higgins

• OT Ryan Hayes

Key additions:

• CB Jalen Ramsey

• LB David Long Jr.

• QB Mike White

• S DeShon Elliott

• TE Eric Saubert

• WR Braxton Berrios

• LB Malik Reed

• P Jake Bailey

• OL Dan Feeney

• WR Freddie Swain

• WR Chosen Anderson

• OC Vic Fangio

Key departures:

• LB Elandon Roberts

• TE Mike Gesicki

• WR Trent Sherfield

• TE Hunter Long

• CB Byron Jones

• P Thomas Morstead

• OL Michael Deiter

• S Eric Rowe

• OLB Melvin Ingram

• QB Teddy Bridgewater

• DE Trey Flowers

• OL Greg Little

• DC Josh Boyer

Favorite futures for 2023

Dolphins to win AFC East (+300)

The Dolphins may have one of the best rosters in the entire NFL, not just the AFC East. In his first year, Mike McDaniel immediately unlocked Miami's offense with Tua Tagovailoa under center. The offensive side of the ball should be just as explosive, if not more, in 2023. It's the defensive side of the ball where the Dolphins have made a seismic leap in personnel. They traded for CB Jalen Ramsey -- who is still the best all-around defender in the league. They added MLB David Long and now Bradley Chubb has a full offseason with the franchise. The biggest move, however, was adding Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. Fangio has been the most influential DC in the NFL over the past 10 years. If this team stays healthy, they can not only win the AFC East, but I think they can win the Super Bowl. -- Tyler Fulghum

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.