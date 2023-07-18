Minnesota Vikings 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Minnesota Vikings fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. Despite allowing more points than they scored last season, the Vikings went 13-4 to win the NFC North. What can we expect in 2023 after last season ended with a disappointing wild-card round loss? Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. For information on all 32 teams, click here for our complete NFL betting review and 2023 previews. 2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Vikings 2022 season in review

2022 Win total: 9

2022 team record: 13-4

2022 record ATS: 7-9-1 (T-22nd)

2022 team overs*: 11-6-0 (1st)

Vikings look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 8.5

Odds to make the playoffs: +120 (17th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000 (T-15th)

What has changed on the Vikings roster since last season?

Vikings 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Buccaneers at Vikings -7 Week 2: Vikings at Eagles -6 Week 3: Chargers at Vikings (Pick em) Week 4: Vikings -1 at Panthers Week 5: Chiefs -5 at Vikings Week 6: Vikings at Bears (Pick em) Week 7: 49ers -2 at Vikings Week 8: Vikings at Packers (Pick em) Week 9: Vikings -1 at Falcons Week 10: Saints at Vikings -3 Week 11: Vikings at Broncos -1.5 Week 12: Bears at Vikings -3 Week 13: Bye Week Week 14: Vikings at Raiders -1.5 Week 15: Vikings at Bengals -6 Week 16: Lions at Vikings -1 Week 17: Packers at Vikings -3 Week 18: Vikings at Lions NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• WR Jordan Addison

• CB Mekhi Blackmon

• DB Jay Ward

• DT Jaquelin Roy

• QB Jaren Hall

• RB DeWayne McBride

Key additions:

• DE Marcus Davenport

• DE Dean Lowry

• CB Byron Murphy Jr.

• LB Troy Reeder

• TE Josh Oliver

• WR Brandon Powell

• DC Brian Flores

Key departures:

• CB Patrick Peterson

• DT Dalvin Tomlinson

• TE Irv Smith Jr.

• WR Adam Thielen

• CB Cameron Dantzler

• LB Eric Kendricks

• CB Chandon Sullivan

• DC Ed Donatell

Favorite futures for 2023

Kirk Cousins over 4,330.5 passing yards (-115)

Cousins offers managers one of the highest fantasy floors of any QB in the league. Not only has me missed just two regular season games since 2015, but he has also finished inside the top 14 fantasy producers at the position in seven of his last eight campaigns.

Cousins has cleared 4,200 passing yards in three consecutive efforts since Justin Jefferson was drafted by the Vikings in 2020. The 34-year-old recorded 4,547 passing yards (the second-highest passing total of his career) under the tutelage of Kevin O'Connell last year. He heads into 2023 in the same up-tempo offense, working behind a top-10 offensive line, with a top-15 strength of schedule and a dynamic group of pass-catchers at his avail. He figures to surpass 4,400 passing yards by the year's end. -- Liz Loza

Yes to make playoffs (+120)

One look at Minnesota's astounding 11-0 record in one-score games last season and you can hear Don the Jeweler telling Lefty, "That's a fugazi." The Vikings finished 2022 13-4 but posted a -3 point differential and lost by an average of 22.2 points per game in their four defeats, which doesn't include a 7-point home loss to the equally fugazi New York Giants in the wild-card round of the playoffs. All that said, however, I still think this team can find its way into the postseason in a shallow NFC. Think about it like this: A 4-win regression would still put Minnesota at 9-8. The key here is the switch from conservative defensive coordinator Ed Donatell to aggressive defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Flores will blitz more, which, in turn, should lead to more turnovers. And as we all know, turnovers equal wins (or losses, if you're coughing the ball up too much). -- Joe Fortenbaugh

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.