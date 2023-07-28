2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide: Rankings, cheat sheets and analysis

Mike Clay explains why he is avoiding these two running backs in fantasy football drafts heading into the 2023 season. (1:28)

This page will be updated throughout the summer, so please continue to check back for the latest content.

Summer is in full swing and that means fantasy football draft season is upon us.

Whether you play in a casual redraft league, a serious, deep dynasty format or somewhere in between, we at ESPN Fantasy are here for you.

It's never too early to start your fantasy football season The offseason is heating up and it's the perfect time to kick off your fantasy season. Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

This draft guide will serve as a one-stop shop for all of our best material to ensure you make the best fantasy football picks you can in every draft you're in: rankings and cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR, player projections, mock drafts for various league types, sleepers and busts for this season, and plenty of helpful information and tips from our expert team of fantasy football analysts.

It doesn't matter whether you have been doing this for years or are a fantasy first-timer. We have everything needed to help you draft a great team and start the season with a shot at a championship.

New to fantasy football, or know someone who is?

Start here with Field Yates' guide to fantasy football and quickly get up to speed on the basics and how to navigate a full season.

Fantasy football cheat sheets, mock drafts, projections

Cheat Sheet Central

A collection of downloadable, printable cheat sheets for the 2023 fantasy football season, including PPR, non-PPR, superflex and dynasty/keeper leagues. Perfect for your drafts.

Mock drafts

8-team, PPR (7/27) | 10-team, non-PPR (7/7) | 12-team, 1/2 PPR (6/13)

2023 projections

Mike Clay's projected output for players at every fantasy position, sortable by specific category.

Depth charts: Offense | Defense

Positional rankings

Pigskin Win Totals Take your shot at picking win totals for all 32 teams for a chance to win up to $10,000!

Make Your Picks

These rankings represent the consensus among our fantasy football analysts for the 2023 season. Each analyst maintains a personal ranking for the top 25 quarterbacks, 50 running backs, 60 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 20 kickers and 20 defense/special teams units. The players are then ranked by the average of those rankings. Each position can also be sorted by any individual analyst's rankings.

Overall rankings

Tristan H. Cockcroft: PPR Top 200

Field Yates: PPR Top 150

Eric Karabell: Superflex Top 200

Dynasty and keeper rankings

Mike Clay: Dynasty Top 240 and Top 80 rookies

Eric Moody: Keeper Top 200

IDP rankings

Clay, Cockcroft and Moody: Top 50 DLs, LBs and DBs

Custom Dollar Value Generator

Input your league's scoring system and roster requirements to generate values for your fantasy football salary cap draft. Custom Dollar Value Generator

Lists and insight

Karabell: Players to not give up on yet

Bell: 12 players to watch as they return from injury

Moody: 10 WRs who should see more volume

Clay: Top 10 insurance RBs

Karabell: Players who won't bounce back in 2023

Clay: 2023 versions of last year's breakout players

Moody: RBs that get a boost from improved O-lines

Fantasy staff: Sleepers, busts and breakouts for 2023

Bowen: Eight players who benefit most from fantasy-friendly schemes

Clay & Yates: Players to avoid in 2023 drafts

Karabell: Six toughest offenses to rank for fantasy

Dopp: Six players being overvalued or undervalued

Bowen: Eight players who could be difference-makers

Karabell: Bounce-back candidates for 2023

Clay: 13 Taylor Swift songs for 13 NFL players

Moody: 10 veterans to trade away in dynasty before they fall off

Strategy

Clay's Playbook: Strategy tips to help you win your league

Karabell: Why it pays to wait to draft your starting QB

Bowen & Cockcroft: Prioritize mobile QBs in your drafts

Karabell: How superflex differs from traditional standard leagues

Cockcroft: The best way to draft and stream D/STs in fantasy football

Dopp: Why you should consider making the switch to a salary cap draft

Fantasy staff: Take a TE early or play the waiting game?

Individual player analysis

Clay: Which statistics mean the most in fantasy football?

Cockcroft: How to value 49ers' pass-catchers

Cockcroft: At what age do players peak/decline in fantasy?

Cockcroft: History says Bijan Robinson is a first-round fantasy pick

Liz Loza's Pressing Questions

One fantasy question for all 32 teams, delivered in division-by-division fashion. Featured players listed below.

AFC East: James Cook, Tua Tagovailoa, Rhamondre Stevenson, Breece Hall

AFC North: J.K. Dobbins, Joe Mixon, Deshaun Watson, Diontae Johnson

AFC South: Dameon Pierce, Anthony Richardson, Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, Chig Okonkwo

AFC West: Javonte Williams, Kadarius Toney, Davante Adams, Justin Herbert

NFC East: Tony Pollard, Daniel Jones, D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Jahan Dotson

NFC North: DJ Moore, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian Watson, Jordan Addison

NFC South: Bijan Robinson, Miles Sanders, Kendre Miller, Rachaad White

NFC West: Deebo Samuel, Marquise Brown, Cam Akers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Create, manage or join a league

Mock draft lobby

Practice makes perfect! Hop into a mock draft and prepare for the real thing against other ESPN Fantasy players.

Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Football

It's free to play! Create or join a league with friends, customize your settings and battle all season for the top spot.