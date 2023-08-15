Fantasy football rankings: Eric Karabell's wide receiver tiers

Many of us evaluating the running back and wide receiver rankings for fantasy football this season -- and who are we kidding, for every season -- often see groups of players who appear relatively indistinguishable statistically. This might seem normal, but it is often misunderstood by fantasy newcomers.

Rankings tell us only so much. They lack bigger-picture context. A tiered ranking system adds key context that we all need when forced to make significant decisions in a matter of seconds on draft day.

For example, is this No. 5 RB from the rankings markedly better than the next fellow on the list? If not, perhaps go with another position. Where is the drop-off in expected production in the WR2 range? If all options look/feel the same, then why am I picking any of them?! These are important questions that regular rankings do not address because, in most cases, the answers are abstract. We use our gut to make decisions. Ranking in tiers, in advance, at least solves part of the problem.

After all, value is the key for any fantasy football draft, and we are dealing with perceived supply and demand here. All of this is projectable and hardly exact, but we can reasonably decide which players we like a lot more than others, because talent level and opportunity is different. Enter an ESPN draft and everyone sees the rankings, but they are not your rankings, and they do not tell us enough. Crave more clarity. Tier it up, baby, add that context, make things clearer.

Here are one analyst's tiered PPR rankings (ESPN standard) for wide receivers (click here for running backs!), which are sure to change as August news develops. First advice to any fantasy football manager: Do not rely on anyone's rankings but your own. Make your own rankings for your league format and divide players into tiers afterward. These are your fantasy teams. Follow your own advice and make your own choices.

Wide receiver Tier 1: Top of first round

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Notes: Let us not waste time on this one. These fellows are awesome and likely the top picks in your draft.

Tier 2: Mid-late first round

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

4. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Notes: Kupp's summer hamstring injury has managers worried, because it comes after last season's high ankle sprain that truncated his season early. This seems like nothing to worry about, for now, but Kupp is falling a bit in drafts. Hill deserves a first-round grade.

Ready for kickoff? Sign up now to play ESPN Fantasy Football with friends and family. Get started

Tier 3: Round 2

5. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

9. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

10. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Notes: This is a terrific tier, and it's tough to find individual flaws. Some fantasy managers picking late in Round 1 -- or even late in Round 2, if the draft falls right -- might want to double up on the position. There's nothing wrong with that. These wide receivers are safer than the running backs in a similar tier.

Tier 4: Rounds 3/4

11. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins

12. DeVonta Smith, Eagles

13. Tee Higgins, Bengals

14. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Notes: The theme continues, as these are safe players laden with upside with solid QBs who will furnish them with many targets, even though several of them are not necessarily their team's top option.

Tier 5: Rounds 5/6

16. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

17. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

19. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

20. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

21. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

22. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Notes: Jeudy and Johnson might seem like they do not belong in this tier, especially ahead of Samuel, but project ahead. Jeudy's best numbers are ahead of him. Johnson did not suddenly forget how to score touchdowns. Samuel might be great, but there are durability and, perhaps, usage concerns. Then again, if you desire Samuel more, based on name value, go for it. Godwin should be the top Buccaneers WR now, and London is surely ready to emerge in his second season.

Tier 6: Rounds 6/7

Play the No. 1 Fantasy Game We're back with another year of ESPN Fantasy Football, and it's not too early to get started. The game is open! Create a league with friends and family now to prep for kickoff this fall. Sign Up Now >>

23. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

24. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

25. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans

Notes: Now the question marks begin. You might think Ridley is a sure-fire WR2, but history is not kind to receivers who missed as much time as he has. Ridley last played an NFL game in October 2021. In addition, each of these receivers now play with new starting QBs. Sometimes it is a seamless transition, sometimes not so much.

Tier 7: Rounds 8/9

26. Mike Williams, Chargers

27. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

28. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

29. Mike Evans, Buccaneers

30. DJ Moore, Chicago Bears

31. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

32. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals

Notes: These are certainly proven players and perhaps most likely to line up as your flex choices. McLaurin, with the right QB, could challenge for far better status. Evans has been there before.

Tier 8: Rounds 9/10

33. Christian Kirk, Jaguars

34. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys

35. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders

36. Gabe Davis, Bills

37. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers

38. George Pickens, Steelers

Notes: Cooks is one of two veterans here who changed teams this offseason, and do not discount his value. Cooks already has reached 1,000 receiving yards with four franchises. He should make it five in Dallas. Pickens comes off a modest statistical rookie season. Be wary of rookies, but in Year 2, many show why they were so originally popular to fantasy managers.

Tier 9: Rounds 11/12

39. JuJu Smith-Schuster, New England Patriots

40. Jahan Dotson, Commanders

41. Treylon Burks, Titans

42. Allen Lazard, Jets

43. DJ Chark Jr., Carolina Panthers

44. Courtland Sutton, Broncos

45. Quentin Johnston, Chargers

Notes: First-year receivers are showing up in actual ADP by now, but potential investors should be careful. Burks, for example, was supposed to ably replace A.J. Brown last season. He did not. Lazard might seem like a boring veteran for fantasy, but his quarterback likes him. Johnston might not be the first rookie wide receiver you choose to draft, but he makes sense because of his awesome QB and the propensity for Mike Williams to miss games.

Tier 10: Rounds 12/13

46. Michael Thomas, Saints

47. Michael Gallup, Cowboys

48. Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs

49. Kadarius Toney, Chiefs

50. Zay Jones, Jaguars

51. Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Notes: Thomas might deserve his own tier. That monster season of his came in 2019, and he has played in 10 games since. It is tough to label anyone a bad pick this late in a draft, but Thomas likely goes several rounds earlier, at least. Toney is a wild card but certainly not a consistent, durable one. He is here because Patrick Mahomes is so great.

Tier 11: Round 13

52. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks

53. Jordan Addison, Vikings

54. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Notes: Here are the other wide receivers from the first round of the recent NFL draft, joining Johnston. Just be careful relying on rookies, in general. Try not to draft more than one on any one fantasy team. Older veterans in the next tier might lack their upside, but they are proven at the highest level.

Tier 12: Round 13-on

55. Adam Thielen, Panthers

56. Rondale Moore, Cardinals

57. Elijah Moore, Browns

58. Robert Woods, Texans

59. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs

60. Hunter Renfrow, Raiders

61. Tyler Boyd, Bengals

62. Chase Claypool, Bears

63. Tyquan Thornton, Patriots

64. Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens

Notes: There are more than a few big names in this tier for fantasy managers to reminisce about, and some of them will be productive. Some will not. As always, these are your teams, so if you really want someone, move them up in your wide receiver tiers!