Bill Belichick, synonymous with being "cold and calculating," is known for his strategic mindset as much as his iconic snipped-sleeve hoodie. In dynasty fantasy football, adopting Belichick's approach of trading players early is crucial for long-term success. Evaluating player values and taking risks on promising young players can transform your roster. While it might be tough to part with established players, below is a list of running backs and wide receivers you should consider trading, along with my reasoning.

Running backs

Because of the physical demands of the position, NFL running backs have short careers compared to other positions. The high contact and repetitive nature of duties can lead to injuries and wear and tear on the body. Since 2010, only 87 running backs have scored at least 250 fantasy points in a season. If you dive deeper, nearly 70% of those seasons took place between the ages of 23 to 26. While it's essential to be aware and flexible when managing your fantasy teams, it's important to note that these guidelines are not necessarily the be-all and end-all. There are always exceptions, as players like Derrick Henry can defy conventional wisdom. So, keep an open mind and consider these factors while making decisions, but also be willing to adapt when necessary.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns: Chubb is an absolute force on the field, showcasing his prowess as one of the league's premier rushers. Chubb consistently delivers jaw-dropping performances and has an impressive track record over the past three seasons: 18.2 touches, 102.7 total yards and 16.3 fantasy points per game. As he gears up for his age-27 season, the Browns have him under contract until 2025, but the team does have a potential out in 2024. Now, following Chubb's RB6 finish in 2022, fantasy managers find themselves at a crossroads.

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings: All signs point to Cook being traded or released, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this month that the Vikings want to "do right by [Dalvin] Cook" and want him to "go to a place where he can play and be happy." And why wouldn't they? In the past three seasons, he's averaged 21.4 touches, 108.4 total yards and 17.7 fantasy points per game, despite battling multiple shoulder injuries that led to missed games and successful surgery in February. Cook's impact on the field is undeniable, and whether he stays with the Vikings or lands on a new team, he'll remain fantasy-relevant. Now is the ideal time to explore trade possibilities for the soon-to-be 28-year-old running back.

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers: Jones is another player nearing the end of his prime as a fantasy running back. Over the past three seasons, he has averaged 16.2 touches, 90.5 total yards and a solid 16.0 fantasy points per game. Despite experiencing his worst fantasy season since 2018, the 28-year-old still finished as RB9 in 2022. The way he was utilized out of the backfield as a receiver was encouraging. However, with the presence of AJ Dillon on the roster and the Packers' offense likely to take a step back with Jordan Love under center, the opportune moment has arrived to explore trade options for Jones.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: When it comes to dynasty leagues, there's no denying that McCaffrey reigns supreme as the top running back. His remarkable versatility as a runner and receiver sets him apart from the pack. After enduring the frustration of seeing McCaffrey play in a mere 10 games combined in 2020 and 2021, witnessing him remain healthy last season was nothing short of euphoric. He averaged an impressive 23.7 fantasy points per game after he was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers. With three more years left on his contract with San Francisco, now is the time to capitalize on McCaffrey's sky-high fantasy value to receive maximum return. The 27-year-old is at his peak, making him an irresistible asset. If your running back depth is secure, don't miss this golden opportunity to make a power move that could reshape your dynasty team's future.

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler's genuine love for fantasy football has won over managers' hearts, but with his revised contract and aspirations for a more lucrative deal in 2024, it's prime time to part ways with him on your fantasy team. Ekeler's electric performance has seen him average a remarkable 21.7 fantasy points per game over the past two seasons. Like McCaffrey, he poses a dual threat as both a dynamic runner and a reliable receiver. Even though Ekeler just turned 28, his skill set is still valuable for at least a couple of more seasons. However, this leaves fantasy managers in a delicate predicament. Even if Ekeler is productive in these next two seasons, he might not provide the week-winning fantasy performances managers are used to. It's time to maximize his trade value.