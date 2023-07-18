Washington Commanders 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Washington Commanders fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. The Commanders finished in last place in the NFC East and were the only team in the division to miss the playoffs. Will things get better or worse in 2023? Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. For information on all 32 teams, click here for our complete NFL betting review and 2023 previews. 2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Commanders 2022 season in review

2022 Win total: 7.5

2022 team record: 8-8-1

2022 record ATS: 8-8-1 (T-12th)

2022 team overs*: 5-12-0 (T-29th)

Commanders look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 6.5

Odds to make the playoffs: +280 (27th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +8000 (T-27th)

What has changed on the Commanders roster since last season?

Commanders 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Cardinals at Commanders -6 Week 2: Commanders at Broncos -3.5 Week 3: Bills -4.5 at Commanders Week 4: Commanders at Eagles -7 Week 5: Bears at Commanders -1 Week 6: Commanders at Falcons -2 Week 7: Commanders at Giants -2 Week 8: Eagles -4 at Commanders Week 9: Commanders at Patriots -4 Week 10: Commanders at Seahawks -4 Week 11: Giants at Commanders -1 Week 12: Commanders at Cowboys -6 Week 13: Dolphins -3 at Commanders Week 14: Bye Week Week 15: Commanders at Rams -1 Week 16: Commanders at Jets -6 Week 17: 49ers -3.5 at Commanders Week 18: Cowboys at Commanders NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• CB Emmanuel Forbes

• S Jartavius Martin

• C Ricky Stromberg

• OL Braeden Daniels

• EDGE KJ Henry

• RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

• EDGE Andre Jones Jr.

Key additions:

• OT Andrew Wylie

• QB Jacoby Brissett

• G Nick Gates

• LB Cody Barton

• OC Eric Bieniemy

Key departures:

• QB Taylor Heinicke

• CB Bobby McCain

• G Wes Schweitzer

• WR Cam Sims

• LB Cole Holcomb

• G Trai Turner

• OC Scott Turner

Favorite futures for 2023

Jahan Dotson over 775.5 receiving yards (-115)

No one is anticipating efficiency from Sam Howell. But Washington figures to be playing from behind (O/U 6.5 regular-season wins), so the volume should be there for Dotson, who is expected to fill the team's No. 2 WR role opposite Terry McLaurin. Additionally, Dotson has some of the best hands in the league, regularly winning in contested situations. That skill figures to buoy his conversion rate, allowing him an average of at least four catches per week. Noting Dotson's 4.4 speed and elusiveness in space, he should manage a YPR of at least 13.5, helping him to comfortably clear 800 receiving yards on the season. -- Liz Loza

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.