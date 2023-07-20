Carolina Panthers 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Carolina Panthers fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. The Panthers will have top overall pick Bryce Young at quarterback in what looks like a wide open NFC South. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. For information on all 32 teams, click here for our complete NFL betting review and 2023 previews. 2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Panthers 2022 season in review

2022 Win total: 6.5

2022 team record: 7-10

2022 record ATS: 9-8-0 (T-9th)

2022 team overs*: 8-9-0 (T-10th)

Did you know? Each of the last nine times the Panthers have been favored in a game, they have lost the game outright. That's tied with the Seattle Seahawks from 1979-81 for the longest outright losing streak as a favorite in the Super Bowl era. Carolina was 0-4 on the road last season.

Panthers look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 7.5

Odds to make the playoffs: +175 (T-21st)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +7000 (T-24th)

What has changed on the Panthers roster since last season?

Panthers 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Panthers at Falcons -3 Week 2: Saints at Panthers -1 Week 3: Panthers at Seahawks -4.5 Week 4: Vikings -1 at Panthers Week 5: Panthers at Lions -6 Week 6: Panthers at Dolphins -6.5 Week 7: Bye Week Week 8: Texans at Panthers -3.5 Week 9: Colts at Panthers -2.5 Week 10: Panthers at Bears -2.5 Week 11: Cowboys -3.5 at Panthers Week 12: Panthers at Titans -1 Week 13: Panthers at Buccaneers -1 Week 14: Panthers at Saints -3 Week 15: Falcons at Panthers -1.5 Week 16: Packers -1 at Panthers Week 17: Panthers at Jaguars -5 Week 18: Buccaneers at Panthers NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• QB Bryce Young

• WR Jonathan Mingo

• EDGE DJ Johnson

• G Chandler Zavala

• S Jammie Robinson

Key additions:

• S Vonn Bell

• RB Miles Sanders

• WR Adam Thielen

• WR DJ Chark

• DT Shy Tuttle

• DT DeShawn Williams

• LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

• TE Hayden Hurst

• S Eric Rowe

• HC Frank Reich

• DC Ejiro Evero

Key departures:

• WR DJ Moore

• QB Sam Darnold

• QB PJ Walker

• LB Cory Littleton

• RB D'Onta Foreman

• WR Rashard Higgins

• LB Damien Wilson

• OL Cameron Erving

• OL Pat Elflein

• DT Matt Ioannidis

• OL Michael Jordan

• HC Matt Rhule

• DC Phil Snow

Favorite futures for 2023

Panthers under 7.5 wins (+100)

It's not a big bet, but I'm on under 7.5 wins here. This number is a bit inflated due to Carolina's soft competition within the NFC South as well as the Panthers' above-average defense. But let's not forget that the Panthers still have a rookie quarterback who is undersized with a below-average supporting cast. Keep the following in mind: Since 2000, rookie signal-callers drafted within the top five selections who have started at least eight games saw their teams wins just 39% of their contests. That's not a good sign for bettors on the over. -- Joe Fortenbaugh

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.