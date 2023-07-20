Baltimore Ravens 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Baltimore Ravens fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. Lamar Jackson missed time last season, but the Ravens still managed 10 wins to reach the playoffs. How will Baltimore fare this season? Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. For information on all 32 teams, click here for our complete NFL betting review and 2023 previews. 2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Ravens 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 9.5

2022 team record: 10-7

2022 record ATS: 7-9-1 (T-22nd)

2022 team overs*: 5-12-0 (T-29th)

Did you know? Jackson is 10-1-1 ATS in his career as an underdog (8-4 outright), the best ATS record as an underdog by any quarterback in the Super Bowl era (minimum 10 instances).

Ravens look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 9.5

Odds to make the playoffs: -160 (10th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +2200 (8th)

What has changed on the Ravens roster since last season?

Ravens 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Texans at Ravens -9.5 Week 2: Ravens at Bengals -3.5 Week 3: Colts at Ravens -7 Week 4: Ravens at Browns (Pick em) Week 5: Ravens -1 at Steelers Week 6: Ravens -5.5 at Titans (London) Week 7: Lions at Ravens -3 Week 8: Ravens -6 at Cardinals Week 9: Seahawks at Ravens -3 Week 10: Browns at Ravens -3.5 Week 11: Bengals -1 at Ravens Week 12: Ravens at Chargers -2 Week 13: Bye Week Week 14: Rams at Ravens -6.5 Week 15: Ravens at Jaguars -1 Week 16: Ravens at 49ers -3 Week 17: Dolphins at Ravens -1.5 Week 18: Bye Week Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• WR Zay Flowers

• LB Trenton Simpson

• EDGE Tavius Robinson

• CB Kyu Blu Kelly

• OT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

• G Andrew Vorhees

Key additions:

• WR Nelson Agholor

• WR Odell Beckham Jr.

• OC: Todd Monken

Key departures:

• S Chuck Clark

• TE Josh Oliver

• OL Trystan Colon

• G Ben Powers

• DE Calais Campbell

• RB Kenyan Drake

• WR Demarcus Robinson

• WR Sammy Watkins

• OLB Justin Houston

• OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

• CB Marcus Peters

• OC Greg Roman

Favorite futures for 2023

Ravens under 3.5 divisional wins (-140)

Jackson's last game came in Week 13 against Denver. After that the Ravens went 1-3 in divisional games, losing to Pittsburgh twice in that span. The Ravens' 2022 schedule was heavy with divisional games at the end of the season, whereas this season the Ravens will face division foes much earlier. That being said, Baltimore is 4-8 in divisional games over the last two seasons, and Jackson's health is in question. Jackson has played just 12 games per season over the last two years. The division is extremely competitive. The Bengals are tough. The Browns should improve. Pittsburgh won both games last season, albeit with Tyler Huntley as the Ravens' starting quarterback. To be clear, the under divisional wins is due to Lamar's health and the competition in the AFC North. -- Erin Dolan

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.