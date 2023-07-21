Las Vegas Raiders 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Las Vegas Raiders fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. The Derek Carr era may be over for the Raiders, but with Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams, the Silver and Black still have two of the better offensive players in the game. Will both be ready to play by Week 1? And can the Raiders improve upon their six wins from a season ago?

Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. For information on all 32 teams, click here for our complete NFL betting review and 2023 previews.

2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Raiders 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 8.5

2022 team record: 6-11

2022 record ATS: 8-9-0 (T-16th)

2022 team overs*: 8-8-1 (T-8th)

Raiders look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 7.5

Odds to make the playoffs: +350 (29th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +4500 (19th)

What has changed on the Raiders roster since last season?

Raiders 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Raiders at Broncos -3.5 Week 2: Raiders at Bills -8 Week 3: Steelers at Raiders -2 Week 4: Raiders at Chargers -4.5 Week 5: Packers at Raiders -1 Week 6: Patriots -1 at Raiders Week 7: Raiders at Bears -1.5 Week 8: Raiders at Lions -4 Week 9: Giants at Raiders -2 Week 10: Jets -2 at Raiders Week 11: Raiders at Dolphins -4 Week 12: Chiefs -5.5 at Raiders Week 13: Bye Week Week 14: Vikings at Raiders -1.5 Week 15: Chargers -1 at Raiders Week 16: Raiders at Chiefs -9.5 Week 17: Raiders -1.5 at Colts Week 18: Broncos at Raiders NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• Tyree Wilson, EDGE

• Michael Mayer, TE

• Bryon Young, DT

• Tre Tucker, WR

Key additions:

• QB Jimmy Garoppolo

• WR Jakobi Meyers

• TE Austin Hooper

• CB David Long Jr.

• S Marcus Epps

• WR Phillip Dorsett

• TE O.J. Howard

• CB Brandon Facyson

Key departures:

• QB Derek Carr

• TE Darren Waller

• LB Denzel Perryman

• WR Bryan Edwards

• DE Clelin Ferrell

• DT Andrew Billings

• QB Jarrett Stidham

• CB Rock Ya-Sin

• TE Foster Moreau

• S Duron Harmon

Favorite futures for 2023

Las Vegas Raiders UNDER 7.5 wins, UNDER 2.5 wins in division

There is very little to like about the Raiders for the 2023 season ... except enjoying a game at the Wynn Field Club. Not only is the city of Las Vegas an attractive destination for opposing fans, but those fans are also pretty likely to see their home team get a win. The Raiders downgraded at QB to Jimmy Garoppolo, who might be too hurt to play. Josh Jacobs, who led the league in rushing in 2022, is threatening to hold out after failing to reach a long-term deal with the club. Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby are two of the best in the league at their position, but that's about all there is to get excited about.

In an AFC West that features the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the supremely talented Los Angeles Chargers and a Broncos team that is now coached by one of the best in Sean Payton, it's hard to imagine the Raiders winning a lot of games this season. -- Tyler Fulghum

* Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.