New England Patriots 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Tyler Fulghum expects the Patriots to struggle to get at least three wins in the AFC East during the 2023 season. (0:38)

Check out how the New England Patriots fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. The Patriots added offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien in the offseason looking to help Mac Jones improve from an up and down year in 2022. New England added WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and TE Mike Gesicki to give Jones some weapons as well as fortifying their strong secondary with first-round pick CB Christian Gonzalez.

Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Patriots 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 8.5

2022 team record: 8-9

2022 record ATS: 7-9-1 (T-22nd)

2022 team overs*: 8-9-0 (T-10th)

Did you know? The Patriots are 60-1 to win the Super Bowl this season, their longest odds entering a season since 2001. That year, the Patriots were also 60-1, and they went on to win the Super Bowl.

Patriots look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 7.5

Odds to make the playoffs? +250 (T-24th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +6000 (T-22nd)

What has changed on the Patriots' roster since last season?

Patriots 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Eagles -5 at Patriots Week 2: Dolphins at Patriots (Pick em) Week 3: Patriots at Jets -4 Week 4: Patriots at Cowboys -6 Week 5: Saints at Patriots -3 Week 6: Patriots -1 at Raiders Week 7: Bills -4 at Patriots Week 8: Patriots at Dolphins -4 Week 9: Commanders at Patriots -4 Week 10: Colts at Patriots -3.5 (Frankfurt) Week 11: Bye Week Week 12: Patriots at Giants -1.5 Week 13: Chargers -2 at Patriots Week 14: Patriots at Steelers -2.5 Week 15: Chiefs -6 at Patriots Week 16: Patriots at Broncos -2 Week 17: Patriots at Bills -6 Week 18: Jets at Patriots NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• CB Christian Gonzalez

• EDGE Keion White

• S Marte Mapu

• C Jake Andrews

• WR Kayshon Boutte

Key additions

• WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

• TE Mike Gesicki

• OT Riley Reiff

• OT Calvin Anderson

• LB Chris Board

• P Corliss Waitman

• OC Bill O'Brien

Key departures

• S Devin McCourty (retired)

• WR Jakobi Meyers

• WR Nelson Agholor

• TE Jonnu Smith

• RB Damien Harris

• P Jake Bailey

• OT Isaiah Wynn

• OT Marcus Cannon

• Former OCs: Matt Patricia/Joe Judge

Favorite futures for 2023

Under 2.5 division wins

Things have certainly been different in New England post Tom Brady. The Patriots have been mired in mediocrity. They tried Cam Newton, and Jones flashed some promise as a rookie but appeared to regress a bit in 2022. Perhaps that was due to the awkward coaching situation he had with Judge and Patricia as co-offensive coordinators. It didn't work out. At least this season Bill Belichick came to his senses and was able to get a proven coordinator on offense back onto the headset in O'Brien. Besides that, there isn't much change to their roster that proves they can compete in a loaded AFC East division. The Bills are trying to win the division for the fourth-straight season, the Dolphins added Jalen Ramsey and Vic Fangio to their defense and the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers. New England's defense should be solid as it always is, but I don't see enough juice on its offense for it to hang with the rest of the division. -- Tyler Fulgum

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.