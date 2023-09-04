When the College Football Playoff selection committee meets for the first time on Halloween to discuss its first top 25 of the season, the people in the room will consider everything we just witnessed in Week 1.

Colorado's dazzling debut. Ohio State's "meh emoji" win at Indiana. Notre Dame's 2-0 turnaround.

And of course, Florida State's resounding 45-24 win against LSU.

With just four teams invited to the playoff for one final season before the 12-team tournament, every game still counts. Committee members will say repeatedly that they're not looking for teams to run up the score (the Oregon duck is still doing push-ups), but they want to see playoff contenders win convincingly against lesser competition -- not struggle or lose like Texas Tech and Baylor did.

Nothing from Week 1, though, will likely have a bigger impact on Selection Day than Sunday night's game at Camping World Stadium. Here's a look at how the committee will view Florida State's win, how much it will hurt LSU, and other playoff clues that were revealed by each Power 5 conference and Notre Dame.