The teams at the top of the college football hierarchy held serve this weekend, although the final scores in wins by Georgia, Washington and USC were a little closer than expected.

Five Top 25 teams took it on the chin, with Utah and LSU both losing tough road matchups, and upstart Duke dropping a heartbreaker to Notre Dame.

How did those games and the rest of the results from Week 5 impact the bowl picture? Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are here to sort it all out, with projections for all 43 matchups, plus their takes on the College Football Playoff picture, teams in danger of slipping out of the bowl picture altogether and the game they'd be most excited to see.