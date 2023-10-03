You know it's a good party when no one wants to leave. While we had 16 remaining college football unbeatens at this point last season, we're holding steady at 22 in 2023. Only five fell in Week 5, and while we'll miss you, Duke, Georgia State, Kansas, Syracuse and Utah, the party continues.

Five of the remaining 22 teams are idle in Week 6, but things could still thin out a decent amount. We've got three unbeaten-versus-unbeaten matchups to look forward to -- Oklahoma-Texas, Kentucky-Georgia and Maryland-Ohio State -- and SP+ projects an average of 6.6 unbeatens to fall. But while this party is still together, let's do what we do: Let's rank them! Let's also discuss their biggest statistical strengths and weaknesses to date.