Oklahoma shook up the top four by beating Texas, while Georgia and Michigan posted their most impressive wins of the season to solidify their positions in our projected playoff pairings.

With the Longhorns slipping, who takes their place? Florida State, which cruised past Virginia Tech? Ohio State, after handing Maryland its first loss of the season? Penn State? Oregon? The Sooners?

Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are here to sort it all out, looking at the Week 6 results up and down the college football scoreboard to make their projections for all 43 bowl matchups, plus their takes on the College Football Playoff picture, the Group of 5 teams to watch and the game they'd be most excited to see.