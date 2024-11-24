Open Extended Reactions

Seven ranked teams fell, including two unbeatens. The SEC race was scrambled again and the Big 12 became more muddled than ever. And we haven't even gotten to the College Football Playoff implications after one of the wildest weekends in recent memory.

After No. 5 Indiana, No. 7 Alabama, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 14 BYU, No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 16 Colorado and No. 19 Army all took it on the chin, who is left standing in the CFP and what is the fallout in the rest of the bowl picture? We're here to sort it all out.

In the new, expanded 12-team playoff, the five highest-ranked conference champions will make the field along with the next seven highest-ranked teams. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be awarded first-round byes, with the other eight teams meeting at the campus sites of the Nos. 5-8 seeds.

From there, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in what had been the New Year's Six bowls, with this season's national championship game scheduled for Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

All of that is just the tip of the iceberg, though. Apart from the playoff is the 36-game slate of bowls, from the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 14 to the Bahamas Bowl on Jan. 4.

ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are projecting every postseason matchup, including their breakdowns of how the CFP will play out, every week until the actual matchups are set on Selection Day (Dec. 8).

College Football Playoff

First-round games

Dec. 20-21 -- ABC/ESPN or TNT Sports*

Bonagura: No. 12 Arizona State at No. 5 Ohio State

Schlabach: No. 12 SMU at No. 5 Ohio State