Even in college football's new transfer portal order, nothing piques the interest quite like emerging freshmen. The allure of present-day impact combined with potential long-term brilliance leaves many programs -- and fan bases -- dreaming of what could be in the not-too-distant future.

That was especially true in 2024 where players like Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and South Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart quickly entrenched themselves as future stars.

Here are our freshman All-Americans for the 2024 season:

Jump to section:

Offense | Defense