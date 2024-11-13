Open Extended Reactions

It's been a strong fall for the top quarterbacks in this class, many of whom are already committed. Those performances are reflected in our latest update of the 2026 ESPN Junior 300.

In this latest update we're examining how these top young signal callers' fit within their future offenses and projecting the potential home, based on overall fit, for our top passer, Jared Curtis.

We also dive into comparisons for other top positional prospects. Here's what you need to know about the top junior recruits:

Jump to a section:

QB fits

Where Curtis goes

Best comparisons