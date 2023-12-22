Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame is set to hire LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, a former Fighting Irish assistant, to the same role, sources told ESPN.

Denbrock has accepted the coordinator job, according to sources, and an announcement is expected soon. He has spent the past two years as LSU's offensive coordinator under coach Brian Kelly, who came to LSU after 12 seasons leading Notre Dame.

This year, Debrock was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant, after coordinating a Tigers offense that leads the FBS in both points per game (46.4) and yards per game (547.8). LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy earlier this month.

The 59-year-old Denbrock will replace Gerad Parker, who recently became head coach at Troy. Denbrock will be Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's third offensive coordinator in as many years, as Tommy Rees oversaw the offense in 2022 before leaving for Alabama.

Denbrock worked under Kelly at Notre Dame from 2010 to 2016, serving as the team's offensive coordinator in 2014 and also coaching wide receivers and tight ends. He then worked alongside Freeman at Cincinnati as the team's offensive coordinator under coach Luke Fickell.

Texas A&M also pursued Denbrock earlier this month for its offensive coordinator job under new coach Mike Elko, but Denbrock opted to remain at LSU with an enhanced contract.