College football 2024 week 3 schedule: LSU-South Carolina

The 2024 college football season is entering week 3. Notable matchups include No. 16 LSU at South Carolina (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and Texas A&M at Florida.

Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

(all times Eastern)

Thursday, September 12

Arizona State at Texas State -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Northwestern State at South Alabama -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Friday, September 13

UNLV at Kansas -- 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State -- 8 p.m., FOX

Saturday, September 14

No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin -- 12 p.m., FOX

No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa -- 12 p.m., ESPN2

No. 16 LSU at South Carolina -- 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan -- 12 p.m., BTN

Central Michigan at Illinois -- 12 p.m., Peacock

Memphis at Florida State -- 12 p.m., ESPN

Louisiana Tech at NC State -- 12 p.m., ACC Network

Cincinnati at Miami (OH) -- 12 p.m., ESPNU

North Texas at Texas Tech -- 12 p.m., FS1

No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri -- 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Massachusetts at Buffalo -- 1 p.m., CBSSN

Coastal Carolina at Temple -- 2 p.m., ESPN+

No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State -- 3:30 p.m., FOX

Ball State at No. 10 Miami -- 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue -- 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

Texas A&M at Florida -- 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Michigan State -- 3:30 p.m., BTN

Nevada at Minnesota -- 3:30 p.m., BTN

Washington State at Washington -- 3:30 p.m., Peacock

VMI at Georgia Tech -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

West Virginia at Pittsburgh -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Morgan State at Ohio -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Troy at Iowa -- 4 p.m., FS1

App State at East Carolina -- 4 p.m., ESPNU

UAB at Arkansas -- 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

No. 12 Utah at Utah State -- 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

UConn at Duke -- 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

North Carolina Central at North Carolina -- 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

Florida International at Florida Atlantic -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

UTEP at Liberty -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

South Carolina State at Georgia Southern -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

Colgate at Akron -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest -- 6:30 p.m., The CW Network

Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan -- 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

UTSA at No. 2 Texas -- 7 p.m., ESPN

Vanderbilt at Georgia State -- 7 p.m., ESPN

Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

Kennesaw State at San Jose State -- 7 p.m., truTV/Max

Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

Hawaii at Sam Houston -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

South Florida at Southern Miss -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky -- 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Northern Iowa at No. 23 Nebraska -- 7:30 p.m., BTN

New Mexico at Auburn -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Toledo at Mississippi State -- 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana at UCLA -- 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Air Force at Baylor -- 7:30 p.m., FS1

Colorado at Colorado State -- 7:30 p.m., CBS

UCF at TCU -- 7:30 p.m., FOX

Eastern Illinois at Northwestern -- 7:30 p.m., BTN

Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee -- 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Maryland at Virginia -- 8 p.m., ACC Network

Rice at Houston -- 8 p.m., ESPN+

BYU at Wyoming -- 9 p.m., CBSSN

San Diego State at California -- 10:30 p.m., ESPN

New Mexico State at Fresno State -- 10:30 p.m., truTV/Max

