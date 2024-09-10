College football 2024 week 3 schedule: LSU-South Carolina

The 2024 college football season is entering week 3. Notable matchups include No. 16 LSU at South Carolina (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and Texas A&M at Florida.
Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.
What is the schedule and how can fans watch?
(all times Eastern)
Thursday, September 12
Arizona State at Texas State -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Northwestern State at South Alabama -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
Friday, September 13
UNLV at Kansas -- 7 p.m., ESPN
No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State -- 8 p.m., FOX
Saturday, September 14
No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin -- 12 p.m., FOX
No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa -- 12 p.m., ESPN2
No. 16 LSU at South Carolina -- 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan -- 12 p.m., BTN
Central Michigan at Illinois -- 12 p.m., Peacock
Memphis at Florida State -- 12 p.m., ESPN
Louisiana Tech at NC State -- 12 p.m., ACC Network
Cincinnati at Miami (OH) -- 12 p.m., ESPNU
North Texas at Texas Tech -- 12 p.m., FS1
No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri -- 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
Massachusetts at Buffalo -- 1 p.m., CBSSN
Coastal Carolina at Temple -- 2 p.m., ESPN+
No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State -- 3:30 p.m., FOX
Ball State at No. 10 Miami -- 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue -- 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
Texas A&M at Florida -- 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Prairie View A&M at Michigan State -- 3:30 p.m., BTN
Nevada at Minnesota -- 3:30 p.m., BTN
Washington State at Washington -- 3:30 p.m., Peacock
VMI at Georgia Tech -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
West Virginia at Pittsburgh -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Morgan State at Ohio -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
App State at East Carolina -- 4 p.m., ESPNU
UAB at Arkansas -- 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
No. 12 Utah at Utah State -- 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
UConn at Duke -- 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
North Carolina Central at North Carolina -- 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion -- 6 p.m., ESPN+
Florida International at Florida Atlantic -- 6 p.m., ESPN+
UTEP at Liberty -- 6 p.m., ESPN+
South Carolina State at Georgia Southern -- 6 p.m., ESPN+
Colgate at Akron -- 6 p.m., ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte -- 6 p.m., ESPN+
No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest -- 6:30 p.m., The CW Network
Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan -- 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
UTSA at No. 2 Texas -- 7 p.m., ESPN
Vanderbilt at Georgia State -- 7 p.m., ESPN
Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan -- 7 p.m., ESPN+
Kennesaw State at San Jose State -- 7 p.m., truTV/Max
Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee -- 7 p.m., ESPN+
Hawaii at Sam Houston -- 7 p.m., ESPN+
South Florida at Southern Miss -- 7 p.m., ESPN+
No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky -- 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Northern Iowa at No. 23 Nebraska -- 7:30 p.m., BTN
New Mexico at Auburn -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Toledo at Mississippi State -- 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Indiana at UCLA -- 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Air Force at Baylor -- 7:30 p.m., FS1
Colorado at Colorado State -- 7:30 p.m., CBS
Eastern Illinois at Northwestern -- 7:30 p.m., BTN
Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee -- 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
Maryland at Virginia -- 8 p.m., ACC Network
Rice at Houston -- 8 p.m., ESPN+
BYU at Wyoming -- 9 p.m., CBSSN
San Diego State at California -- 10:30 p.m., ESPN
New Mexico State at Fresno State -- 10:30 p.m., truTV/Max
