          College football 2024 week 3 schedule: LSU-South Carolina

          South Carolina hosts LSU in week 3 of the college football season. Icon Sportswire
          • ESPN
          Sep 10, 2024, 08:25 PM

          The 2024 college football season is entering week 3. Notable matchups include No. 16 LSU at South Carolina (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and Texas A&M at Florida.

          Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

          What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

          (all times Eastern)

          Thursday, September 12

          Arizona State at Texas State -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN

          Northwestern State at South Alabama -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Friday, September 13

          UNLV at Kansas -- 7 p.m., ESPN

          No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State -- 8 p.m., FOX

          Saturday, September 14

          No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin -- 12 p.m., FOX

          No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa -- 12 p.m., ESPN2

          No. 16 LSU at South Carolina -- 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan -- 12 p.m., BTN

          Central Michigan at Illinois -- 12 p.m., Peacock

          Memphis at Florida State -- 12 p.m., ESPN

          Louisiana Tech at NC State -- 12 p.m., ACC Network

          Cincinnati at Miami (OH) -- 12 p.m., ESPNU

          North Texas at Texas Tech -- 12 p.m., FS1

          No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri -- 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

          Massachusetts at Buffalo -- 1 p.m., CBSSN

          Coastal Carolina at Temple -- 2 p.m., ESPN+

          No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State -- 3:30 p.m., FOX

          Ball State at No. 10 Miami -- 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

          Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN

          No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue -- 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

          Texas A&M at Florida -- 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          Prairie View A&M at Michigan State -- 3:30 p.m., BTN

          Nevada at Minnesota -- 3:30 p.m., BTN

          Washington State at Washington -- 3:30 p.m., Peacock

          VMI at Georgia Tech -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

          West Virginia at Pittsburgh -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

          Morgan State at Ohio -- 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Troy at Iowa -- 4 p.m., FS1

          App State at East Carolina -- 4 p.m., ESPNU

          UAB at Arkansas -- 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

          No. 12 Utah at Utah State -- 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

          UConn at Duke -- 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

          North Carolina Central at North Carolina -- 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

          Virginia Tech at Old Dominion -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

          Florida International at Florida Atlantic -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

          UTEP at Liberty -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

          South Carolina State at Georgia Southern -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

          Colgate at Akron -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

          Gardner-Webb at Charlotte -- 6 p.m., ESPN+

          No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest -- 6:30 p.m., The CW Network

          Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan -- 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

          UTSA at No. 2 Texas -- 7 p.m., ESPN

          Vanderbilt at Georgia State -- 7 p.m., ESPN

          Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

          Kennesaw State at San Jose State -- 7 p.m., truTV/Max

          Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

          Hawaii at Sam Houston -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

          South Florida at Southern Miss -- 7 p.m., ESPN+

          No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky -- 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          Northern Iowa at No. 23 Nebraska -- 7:30 p.m., BTN

          New Mexico at Auburn -- 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

          Toledo at Mississippi State -- 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

          Indiana at UCLA -- 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

          Air Force at Baylor -- 7:30 p.m., FS1

          Colorado at Colorado State -- 7:30 p.m., CBS

          UCF at TCU -- 7:30 p.m., FOX

          Eastern Illinois at Northwestern -- 7:30 p.m., BTN

          Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee -- 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

          Maryland at Virginia -- 8 p.m., ACC Network

          Rice at Houston -- 8 p.m., ESPN+

          BYU at Wyoming -- 9 p.m., CBSSN

          San Diego State at California -- 10:30 p.m., ESPN

          New Mexico State at Fresno State -- 10:30 p.m., truTV/Max

