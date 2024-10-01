College football 2024 Week 6 schedule: Missouri at Texas A&M

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 college football season is entering Week 6. Notable matchups include Miami at Cal (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and Missouri at Texas A&M.

Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

(all times Eastern)

Thursday, Oct. 3

Texas State at Troy, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Sam Houston at UTEP, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Friday, Oct. 4

Jacksonville State at Kennesaw State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Houston at TCU, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Michigan State at No. 6 Oregon, 9 p.m., Fox

Syracuse at No. 25 UNLV, 9 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Oct. 5

UCLA at No. 7 Penn State, noon, Fox

No. 9 Missouri at No. 25 Texas A&M, noon, ABC/ESPN+

SMU at No. 22 Louisville, noon, ESPN

Purdue at Wisconsin, noon, BTN

Massachusetts at Northern Illinois, noon, CBSSN

Boston College at Virginia, noon, ACC Network

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, noon, ESPN2

Wake Forest at NC State, noon, The CW Network

Navy at Air Force, noon, CBS

Army at Tulsa, noon, ESPNU

Tulane at UAB, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Western Michigan at Ball State, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Auburn at No. 5 Georgia, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 23 Indiana at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m., BTN

Temple at UConn, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Virgina Tech at Stanford, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

App State at Marshall, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Miami (OH) at Toledo, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

East Carolina at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Rutgers at Nebraska, 4 p.m., FS1

West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 4 p.m., ESPN2

No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

Colorado State at Oregon State, 6:30 p.m., The CW Network

No. 15 Clemson at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Utah State at No. 21 Boise State, 7 p.m., FS2

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN+

South Alabama at Arkansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

James Madison at UL Monroe, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Louisiana at Southern Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN+

No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

No. 10 Michigan at Washington, 7:30 p.m., NBC

No. 11 USC at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Baylor at No. 16 Iowa State, 7:30 p.m., Fox

Nevada at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m., truTV

UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Kansas at Arizona State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Hawaii at San Diego State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

No. 8 Miami at Cal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Texas Tech at Arizona, 11 p.m., Fox

