        <
        >

          College football 2024 Week 6 schedule: Missouri at Texas A&M

          Missouri takes on Texas A&M in Week 6 of the 2024-25 college football season. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire
          • ESPN
          Oct 1, 2024, 03:56 PM

          The 2024 college football season is entering Week 6. Notable matchups include Miami at Cal (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and Missouri at Texas A&M.

          Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.

          What is the schedule and how can fans watch?

          (all times Eastern)

          Thursday, Oct. 3

          Texas State at Troy, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          Sam Houston at UTEP, 9 p.m., CBSSN

          Friday, Oct. 4

          Jacksonville State at Kennesaw State, 7 p.m., CBSSN

          Houston at TCU, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

          Michigan State at No. 6 Oregon, 9 p.m., Fox

          Syracuse at No. 25 UNLV, 9 p.m., FS1

          Saturday, Oct. 5

          UCLA at No. 7 Penn State, noon, Fox

          No. 9 Missouri at No. 25 Texas A&M, noon, ABC/ESPN+

          SMU at No. 22 Louisville, noon, ESPN

          Purdue at Wisconsin, noon, BTN

          Massachusetts at Northern Illinois, noon, CBSSN

          Boston College at Virginia, noon, ACC Network

          Pittsburgh at North Carolina, noon, ESPN2

          Wake Forest at NC State, noon, The CW Network

          Navy at Air Force, noon, CBS

          Army at Tulsa, noon, ESPNU

          Tulane at UAB, 1 p.m., ESPN+

          Western Michigan at Ball State, 2 p.m., ESPN+

          Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State, 3:30 p.m., CBS

          Auburn at No. 5 Georgia, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

          No. 23 Indiana at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m., BTN

          Temple at UConn, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

          Virgina Tech at Stanford, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

          App State at Marshall, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Miami (OH) at Toledo, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

          East Carolina at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

          Rutgers at Nebraska, 4 p.m., FS1

          West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 4 p.m., ESPN2

          No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

          Colorado State at Oregon State, 6:30 p.m., The CW Network

          No. 15 Clemson at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

          Utah State at No. 21 Boise State, 7 p.m., FS2

          Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN+

          South Alabama at Arkansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

          James Madison at UL Monroe, 7 p.m., ESPNU

          Louisiana at Southern Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN+

          No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

          No. 10 Michigan at Washington, 7:30 p.m., NBC

          No. 11 USC at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN

          Baylor at No. 16 Iowa State, 7:30 p.m., Fox

          Nevada at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m., truTV

          UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

          Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network

          Kansas at Arizona State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

          Hawaii at San Diego State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

          No. 8 Miami at Cal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

          Texas Tech at Arizona, 11 p.m., Fox

          For more college football coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, scores, stats and more.