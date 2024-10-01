College football 2024 Week 6 schedule: Missouri at Texas A&M

The 2024 college football season is entering Week 6. Notable matchups include Miami at Cal (spotlighted on 'College GameDay') and Missouri at Texas A&M.
Here's more intel on this weekend's college football slate.
What is the schedule and how can fans watch?
(all times Eastern)
Thursday, Oct. 3
Texas State at Troy, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Sam Houston at UTEP, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Friday, Oct. 4
Jacksonville State at Kennesaw State, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Houston at TCU, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Michigan State at No. 6 Oregon, 9 p.m., Fox
Syracuse at No. 25 UNLV, 9 p.m., FS1
Saturday, Oct. 5
UCLA at No. 7 Penn State, noon, Fox
No. 9 Missouri at No. 25 Texas A&M, noon, ABC/ESPN+
SMU at No. 22 Louisville, noon, ESPN
Purdue at Wisconsin, noon, BTN
Massachusetts at Northern Illinois, noon, CBSSN
Boston College at Virginia, noon, ACC Network
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, noon, ESPN2
Wake Forest at NC State, noon, The CW Network
Western Michigan at Ball State, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State, 3:30 p.m., CBS
Auburn at No. 5 Georgia, 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 23 Indiana at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m., BTN
Temple at UConn, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Virgina Tech at Stanford, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
App State at Marshall, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Miami (OH) at Toledo, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
East Carolina at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Rutgers at Nebraska, 4 p.m., FS1
West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 4 p.m., ESPN2
No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
Colorado State at Oregon State, 6:30 p.m., The CW Network
No. 15 Clemson at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN
Utah State at No. 21 Boise State, 7 p.m., FS2
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN+
South Alabama at Arkansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
James Madison at UL Monroe, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Louisiana at Southern Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN+
No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
No. 10 Michigan at Washington, 7:30 p.m., NBC
No. 11 USC at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., BTN
Baylor at No. 16 Iowa State, 7:30 p.m., Fox
Nevada at San Jose State, 7:30 p.m., truTV
UCF at Florida, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Kansas at Arizona State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Hawaii at San Diego State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
No. 8 Miami at Cal, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Texas Tech at Arizona, 11 p.m., Fox
For more college football coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, scores, stats and more.