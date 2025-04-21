Army linebacker Elo Modozie gets to the quarterback for a sack on third down. (0:29)

Georgia picked up a trio of transfers Sunday, including one of the top linebackers available in the spring transfer portal window.

Army outside linebacker Elo Modozie, Illinois running back Josh McCray and Miami defensive lineman Josh Horton have signed with the Bulldogs, sources told ESPN.

Modozie, the No. 8 player in ESPN's spring transfer rankings, enjoyed a breakout year during the Black Knights' 12-win season in 2024, producing a team-high 6.5 sacks and earning third-team All-AAC honors.

McCray was Illinois' leading rusher last season with 609 yards on 5.2 yards per carry and 11 total touchdowns.

The Bulldogs were seeking an experienced back to complement rising sophomore Nate Frazier and secured their top target in the spring window. Georgia backup running back Branson Robinson, a former top-50 recruit, entered the portal Thursday after three seasons with the program.

Horton (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) played a total of 58 snaps over eight games during his two seasons at Miami and will provide added depth and size for the Bulldogs' defensive front.

The defending SEC champions are looking to reload after a first-round exit in last season's College Football Playoff and brought in six transfers during the winter transfer portal window, highlighted by wide receivers Zachariah Branch (USC) and Noah Thomas (Texas A&M).