Check out the timeline that led to Nico Iamaleava going from Tennessee to UCLA. (0:49)

Open Extended Reactions

FOUR MONTHS BEFORE Nico Iamaleava shocked the college football world by leaving Tennessee for UCLA, signs of his discontent were apparent.

On Dec. 28, hours before the winter transfer portal window closed, Tennessee sources say Iamaleava's representatives, including his father, Nic, reached out to the Tennessee NIL collective, Spyre Sports Group. They wanted to increase Iamaleava's pay for 2025 to around $4 million, getting him closer to the amount eventually procured by transfer quarterbacks Carson Beck (Miami) and Darian Mensah (Duke) during the winter portal.. Iamaleava was set to make around $2.4 million at Tennessee this year, sources said.

Sources close to the quarterback deny they were seeking $4 million.

Iamaleava wasn't returning phone calls from coaches at this point. Sources close to the quarterback said he needed to take a "mental break" following the Vols' 42-17 loss to eventual national champion Ohio State in the first round of the College Football Playoff, but they acknowledged they did seriously consider entering his name in the portal.

Tennessee sources say they believe the Iamaleavas reached out to several schools, including Miami, Ole Miss and Oregon, to gauge interest. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was seemingly able to smooth things over and keep Nico on board for 2025, but the quarterback did not receive a new deal or more money.

But while the deterioration of the relationship between Iamaleava and Tennessee was months in the making, the whirlwind that followed his decision to skip practice on April 11 -- a day ahead of Tennessee's spring game -- and enter the transfer portal was dizzying.

Coaches and teammates attempted to reach him that Friday but were met with silence.

"As the day went on, it started to become obvious. He was gone and wasn't coming back," a Tennessee source said.

A little more than a week later, Iamaleava had signed with UCLA. A source described Iamaleava's UCLA agreement as paying him less than what he was earning at Tennessee but more than the $1.5 million that some have reported. A day after UCLA announced Iamaleava's signing, the Bruins' expected starting quarterback, Joey Aguilar, left and reportedly joined ... Tennessee.

It became the crystallization of college football in 2025 in which million-dollar quarterbacks can become free agents every season and Power 4 starters can essentially be swapped for each other. The ripple effects will be felt far into next season, when the fortunes of a Tennessee team with playoff aspirations and a UCLA squad under pressure to turn things around quickly hang in the balance.

How did a once-promising relationship between school and QB fall apart so swiftly? What does Iamaleava's big move mean for UCLA? And what comes next for both sides after the most prominent college football breakup in recent memory?

UCLA coach Deshaun Foster and the Bruins have swapped quarterbacks with Tennessee. Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

THE DAY OF Iamaleava's no-show at Tennessee, UCLA coach DeShaun Foster spoke with ESPN about the start to the Bruins' spring practice session. Foster had completed his first full offseason leading the program and made key changes to both the coaching staff and the roster, including the additions of offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and Aguilar, a transfer from Appalachian State.

Foster was complimentary of Aguilar during the interview. UCLA was prepared to "lean on" Aguilar's experience, especially with Sunseri coming in from Indiana and installing a new offense.

"I don't want to say he's just a pocket passer, but he does a good job of getting the ball out of his hand, anticipating some throws," Foster said. "Being that this is a new system for him, I just like the way he's approaching each practice. You can just tell that he's getting more vocal, he's getting more comfortable, and he's been able to assert his leadership a little bit more."

But by the end of the day, UCLA's quarterback situation seemed foggier because of what was happening more than 2,000 miles away in Knoxville. Once Iamaleava was officially in the transfer portal, the Bruins emerged as the front-runner for the Southern California native practically by default.

Sources close to Iamaleava were confident he could secure a deal for more than $4 million at his next school, but he was working with little leverage. SEC players cannot transfer to another SEC program in the spring and immediately play in the fall, so those schools weren't involved. Iamaleava's absence from the Friday practice also created a perception among coaches that he'd attempted a holdout.

High-profile players and their reps seeking offseason pay raises is nothing new in the era of NIL and the portal, especially this year with the imminent arrival of revenue sharing. But rarely do these discussions devolve into a public feud.

"It's been going on in a lot of programs for a while," a Power 4 personnel director said. "You just don't hear about it. It's happening more than people think. It's just public because it's Tennessee and it's Nico."

Sources at USC, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Texas Tech and several other Power 4 programs told ESPN they weren't getting involved with Iamaleava. Some had quarterbacks locked in, others were hesitant to deal with Iamaleava's representatives. The Bruins, meanwhile, were debating whether to move forward but would be interested if the price was right.

Although UCLA had been pleased with Aguilar as a good fit for Sunseri's offense, it also viewed Iamaleava as a clear upgrade. He had started a full season for an SEC team that went to the CFP. UCLA recognized some of the drama in Iamaleava's orbit, but the player himself was well-liked by those inside the Tennessee program until his no-show and was fairly productive on the field while staying healthy. Iamaleava passed for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns, but in his eight SEC games and the playoff game against Ohio State, he passed for more than 200 yards only twice.

"If it wasn't a local kid, it would've been a little bit more difficult. But being able to see him play in high school and evaluating that film at Tennessee wasn't hard to do," Foster said. "A lot of the kids on the team know him and have played with him."

Nico Iamaleava led Tennessee to the College Football Playoff last season, but by the spring had parted ways with the school. Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

IAMALEAVA'S ATTEMPTED NIL renegotiation was just the start of a tumultuous offseason. It soon became increasingly evident to those at Tennessee that Iamaleava's camp was looking into options elsewhere.

Multiple sources at Tennessee told ESPN that Iamaleava missed two offseason workouts in February and that his father told Tennessee coaches that Iamaleava's attorney advised him to skip workouts until he worked things out with Spyre. Iamaleava's camp contends the absence was over a payment issue with Spyre. A Spyre representative told ESPN that there were no missed payments. Nic Iamaleava could not be reached for comment. The quarterback returned to workouts the next week, but his NIL deal remained unchanged.

Before Tennessee's spring practices began in March, school officials were alerted by Oregon's staff that Iamaleava's camp had contacted the Ducks inquiring about their interest, according to sources at Oregon and Tennessee. Oregon told the Iamaleava camp it wasn't interested.

Sources close to Iamaleava told ESPN that the family's primary concern in the offseason was less about his compensation and more about Tennessee's efforts to build up a better supporting cast on offense. Those close to Iamaleava were concerned about pass protection and his overall health. Iamaleava sat out the second half of the Mississippi State game after a concussion but went through concussion protocol and was cleared the next week by medical personnel and played against Georgia.

Those in Iamaleava's camp expected Heupel to shore up the offensive line and reload at wide receiver this offseason, with one source saying the head coach made "false promises" about those efforts. When asked to respond, Heupel declined to comment through a university spokesman, saying he was done talking about Iamaleava.

The Vols must replace four starting offensive linemen in 2025 and brought in two transfers who had been starters, Arizona's Wendell Moe Jr. and Notre Dame's Sam Pendleton, as well as five-star freshman tackle David Sanders, who was part of a 2025 recruiting class ranked 11th nationally by ESPN. The receiving corps will feature considerable youth in 2025 after Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Bru McCoy graduated, and Squirrel White transferred to Florida State.

The lone wideout added via the portal in January, Alabama's Amari Jefferson, is a redshirt freshman. Former five-star recruit Mike Matthews will be a sophomore next season after catching only seven passes in limited opportunities in 2024. Matthews and fellow freshman Boo Carter, who will play receiver and defensive back next season, both considered entering the winter portal before agreeing to return to Tennessee.

"You kept hearing rumblings all spring that [Iamaleava] one way or the other wouldn't be here in the fall," one Tennessee source told ESPN. "A lot of people were surprised he missed that practice, but it wasn't the first time he missed something he was supposed to be at, so I don't know if anybody should have really been that surprised."

According to Tennessee sources, talks continued into the spring between the collective and Iamaleava's side. There had been opportunities in place for Iamaleava to make "well into the six figures" in additional NIL earnings, one source said, if he agreed to certain appearances and requests, but he declined to do so.

Even though Iamaleava participated in spring practice, sources told ESPN that a general uneasiness still lingered throughout the program and athletic department about whether the quarterback would stick around for the 2025 season.

"We were just hoping we could make it to December [2025] and then we knew he was gone, either to the NFL or transferring somewhere else," a source within the Tennessee program said.

Josh Heupel addresses reporters after Tennessee's spring game this month: "There's no one that's bigger than the Power T." Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire

AS TENNESSEE'S SPRING practice reached its final week, sources said Iamaleava told at least one teammate after their Wednesday practice that he planned to enter the transfer portal on the Sunday after the spring game.

"I'm getting in the portal, if you need to handle your business," Iamaleava said as he was walking off the practice field, according to a Tennessee player who heard him say it.

One of the teammates went to Heupel to alert him. Heupel met with Iamaleava to make sure everything was OK and didn't mention anything about the information coming from teammates, and Iamaleava assured his coach that everything was good and it was "all a bunch of rumors."

The following day, a report from On3 emerged that Iamaleava and Tennessee were in "active negotiations" for a new deal. Iamaleava's camp tells a wholly different story. Cordell Landers, an adviser who previously worked as assistant director of player personnel at Florida under Dan Mullen, and Iamaleava's father took to social media to adamantly deny that negotiations were taking place.

Iamaleava does not have an agent. His team of advisers includes his father and Landers, who has been close with Nic since high school, as well as sports attorney Michael Huyghue, the former commissioner of the United Football League (UFL).

Sources close to the quarterback insist they've had zero conversions with Heupel or Spyre since January regarding his deal and deny they were seeking $4 million, even going so far as to suggest Nico was already making that much. "The family is happy with Tennessee," a source told ESPN that night, in response to the On3 report. "Nico is happy. We're good." But the report itself sowed far more distrust and a suspicion that Tennessee coaches or the NIL collective were responsible for leaking information.

"It was a false narrative and they took that s--- and ran with it," a source close to Iamaleava said. "It became bigger than what it was, when it wasn't even the case."

As his phone blew up Thursday with calls and texts, Iamaleava was blindsided. He still attended a dinner along with his fellow Tennessee quarterbacks on Thursday night at the home of Joey Halzle, Tennessee's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

But later that night, sources close to Iamaleava say he reached his breaking point. He couldn't understand why the reports were coming out, where they came from or who he could trust going forward, and he felt pressured to make a decision about his future. He was ready to leave, sources said, but his father encouraged him to sleep on the decision.

That next morning, Iamaleava didn't show up for Friday's practice or meetings and didn't alert anyone in the program.

Nic Iamaleava urged his son to go in and meet face-to-face with Heupel and his coaches to work things out, but Iamaleava felt betrayed, sources said, and did not speak with Heupel on Friday. Several people within the Vols' program tried to reach out to the quarterback to no avail.

"He's hurt and he's disappointed," a source close to Iamaleava said Friday morning. "They're making him look like the villain and the scapegoat."

On Friday night, Iamaleava called Halzle to inform him that he was completing his paperwork and planned to enter the transfer portal when it opened on April 16.

"He was never a troublemaker," a Tennessee source said, "worked hard and didn't cause problems in the locker room. He was quiet and kept to himself a lot, sort of had that California cool to him, but it's unfair to paint him as a bad kid."

Iamaleava's locker was cleared out early Saturday morning before Heupel told the team their starting quarterback would no longer be part of the team.

"I want to thank him for everything he's done since he's gotten here, as a recruit and who he was as a player and how he competed inside the building," Heupel said after the spring game. "Obviously, we're moving forward as a program without him. I said it to the guys today. There's no one that's bigger than the Power T. That includes me."

play 1:35 UCLA's Foster talks about landing 'No. 1 player in portal' Iamaleava UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster opens up about how the Bruins were able to land Nico Iamaleava in the transfer portal.

REGARDLESS OF THE drama, UCLA's ability to land Iamaleava after his surprise departure from Tennessee is considered a major move. And now his brother Madden -- the nation's No. 145 recruit last year -- is also transferring to UCLA in a package deal that elevates expectations for the program.

"When's the last time we had this many people here talking to us?" Foster asked Tuesday. "You guys know what I'm saying, so this is a good buzz for us."

Arkansas's NIL collective, Arkansas Edge, is expected to attempt to recoup some of the money it paid to Madden Iamaleava, a source told ESPN, after he'd signed a one-year agreement but departed within two months of joining the program. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek announced Tuesday he'll support those efforts because "enforcement of these agreements is vital in our new world of college athletics."

Once it became clear Nico Iamaleava could be on his way to Westwood, representatives for Aguilar began evaluating their options. Aguilar continued to participate in practice with the Bruins last Friday despite reports that a commitment from Iamaleava appeared imminent. UCLA coaches notified the quarterbacks of their decision Sunday. Less than 24 hours later, Aguilar was back in the transfer portal.

Tennessee inquired with the agents of several Big 12, Big Ten and ACC starting quarterbacks about the possibility they'd become available in the transfer portal, sources said, a tactic that has become commonplace across the sport as players increasingly seek representation. But it's not easy to pry one away in the spring with most returning starters already locked into seven-figure deals with their current teams. Illinois' Luke Altmyer, TCU's Josh Hoover and Kansas State's Avery Johnson were all rumored to be interests of Tennessee but couldn't be flipped, according to sources.

"We got a damned wall built around him," a Kansas State source told ESPN, referring to Johnson. "They better bring the Tennessee National Guard."

In the end, Tennessee's best option ended up being the quarterback who had to leave UCLA.

And now the Iamaleava-Aguilar swap will be closely watched from coast to coast this season.

"You want to be in conversations," Foster said Tuesday, "you want to play big-time ball, you want to have haters, you want all this stuff because that means that you're trending in the right direction, so if you want to play big-time ball, you can do that at UCLA."

ESPN college football writer Paolo Uggetti contributed to this report