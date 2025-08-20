Open Extended Reactions

Missouri will use two quarterbacks in its season opener against Central Arkansas on Thursday as the competition between Beau Pribula and Sam Horn continues, coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Wednesday.

"I informed the team this afternoon that both quarterbacks will play in the first game," Drinkwitz said in a statement. "I want to see them in a game-day situation to make a final determination."

Pribula, who transferred from Penn State, completed 26 of 35 pass attempts for 275 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception. The only game he played with at least 10 attempts was Oct. 26 at Wisconsin, but he also contributed 242 total rushing yards last year with four rushing touchdowns and 6.4 yards per carry.

Horn, who missed last season with an injury, has played in four career games (2022-23), and completed 3-of-8 pass attempts for 54 yards with one touchdown. He was a four-star recruit and ranked No. 162 in the 2022 ESPN 300 recruiting class.

Mizzou will face Kansas on Sept. 6.