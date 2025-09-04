Open Extended Reactions

From College Park, Maryland, to Berkley, California, it's a good time to be a true freshman quarterback.

Four true freshman signal-callers took the reins at their respective schools in Week 1: Bryce Underwood at Michigan, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele at California, Malik Washington at Maryland and Bear Bachmeier at BYU. And while their paths to playing time may have differed -- Underwood, Sagapolutele and Washington were blue-chip top-250 recruits, while Bachmeier was ranked No. 36 in California by ESPN -- their first starts all worked out the same. Each true frosh's team walked away from Week 1 with a victory.

The road will only get harder for all four, as none of the group faced off against a power conference foe in their first game. But you have to start somewhere, and each of the quartet will now head into Week 2 with a win on their respective résumés.

We'll be tracking how each of 2025's four Week 1 true freshman starters do throughout their debut seasons.

Bryce Underwood

Week 1 summary: Of all the true freshman starters in Week 1, none took the field with higher expectations than Underwood. The Belleville High School product was ranked No. 1 overall in the 2025 ESPN 300. Underwood looked the part in his collegiate debut against the New Mexico Lobos, throwing for 251 yards and a score in a 34-17 win.

Week 1 stats: 21-of-31, 251 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

Week 1 summary: Sagapolutele had to wait to make his first impression, with Cal's game against the Oregon State Beavers not kicking off until 10:30 p.m. ET. Those who stayed up to watch Sagapolutele were treated to quite the show, though. The Hawaii native completed 20 of 30 passing attempts with three touchdowns to lead the Golden Bears to a 34-15 win.

Week 1 stats: 20-of-30, 234 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

Malik Washington

Week 1 summary: Not officially named Maryland's starter until the morning of the team's Week 1 matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls, Washington found his rhythm in a major way in the game's second quarter, tossing three touchdown passes. He finished the day with 258 yards passing as the Terrapins won 39-7.

Week 1 stats: 27-of-43, 258 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs

Bear Bachmeier

Week 1 summary: Bachmeier played in only one half of BYU's dominant outing against Portland State, but he cruised in his 30-minute debut. He completed 7 of 11 passes for three touchdowns and added a pair of scores on the ground as well.

Week 1 stats: 7-of-11, 97 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 2 rushing TDs