The Bills rally late in the fourth quarter to earn an improbable win against the Ravens. (1:17)

NFL Week 1 delivered on the field -- it also produced bragging rights and memorable quips off of it.

Opening week gave us nail-biting matchups, including the Los Angeles Chargers defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the second-ever NFL game in Brazil, a high-scoring affair at MetLife Stadium between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, and an all-time comeback from the Buffalo Bills over the Baltimore Ravens.

The many close endings led to some memorable soundbites from players and team personnel.

Can you correctly guess who said what? See how locked in you were during Week 1 below: