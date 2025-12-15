Open Extended Reactions

Miami is optimistic it will have star nickel back Keionte Scott back for its playoff game Saturday against Texas A&M.

Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said he feels "very strongly" Scott will be ready, adding a critical piece as Miami gets set for its biggest game in decades.

"He's looking great," Cristobal said Monday. "We'll see what it looks like later in the week."

Scott missed Miami's final three games with a foot injury, but he'd started each of the first nine games of the season and showcased a versatile skill set that made him a critical piece of defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman's scheme. Scott racked up 44 tackles, including 10 for a loss, five pass break-ups, an interception, six QB hurries and a forced fumble.

"He's exactly how you'd draw up a football player," Cristobal said of Scott. "There's a mental aspect that goes into recovery, that you either push yourself mentally and you're positive and you will yourself as a part of it. He's done that, and he looks great."

Miami's defense has allowed just 34 points over the past four games -- all largely played without Scott -- but Texas A&M figures to be the Canes' biggest challenge, particularly when it comes to limited dual-threat QB Marcel Reed.

"If you're not disciplined, you're going to pay the price with big chunk plays," Cristobal said of Reed's game. "He keeps his eyes down the field, has a great connection with his receivers, and he finds time and space."

Miami and Texas A&M face off at noon on Saturday in College Station, Texas.