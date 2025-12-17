Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, who backed up Heisman Trophy finalist Jeremiyah Love the past two years, is skipping his senior season with the Fighting Irish to enter the 2026 NFL draft.

Price, a junior from Denison, Texas, made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

"Notre Dame has truly been a blessing in my life," Price said. "Choosing to be a student-athlete here for the past four years is something I will always be grateful for. Through every high and low, this place and its people consistently pushed me to be better, and for that I am forever thankful."

Love, who ranked fourth in the FBS with 1,372 rushing yards this season, announced Tuesday night that he was entering the NFL draft, where he is widely expected to be the first running back selected.

While Love carried much of the load for the No. 11 Fighting Irish the past two seasons, Price was equally as effective when he had the ball. Price ran 113 times for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025 after gaining 746 yards with seven touchdowns as the Irish reached the CFP National Championship the season before.

Price was also extremely dangerous as a returner, scoring three times on kickoff returns over two seasons. He had a 100-yard return for a score in a 34-24 win against rival USC on Oct. 18 and a 99-yarder for a touchdown in a 48-20 victory against the Trojans on Oct. 14, 2023.

The Fighting Irish haven't had two running backs selected in the same draft since Jerome Bettis and Reggie Brooks were picked in the first and second rounds, respectively, in 1993. ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid wrote on X that "lots of scouts with strong Day 2 grades" on Price.