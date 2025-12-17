Jeremiyah Love hits a nasty spin on his way to a 56-yard TD (0:46)

Jeremiyah Love, the star Notre Dame running back and Heisman Trophy finalist, made it official Tuesday night and declared for the 2026 NFL draft.

Love made the announcement on social media, thanking his family, Fighting Irish coaches and teammates, among others, while saying he "could not have picked a better place for me to grow into the man I am today."

Love scored 21 all-purpose touchdowns, passing Jerome Bettis (1991) for the most in a season in Notre Dame history. The junior also ended the regular season fourth nationally with 1,372 rushing yards and third with 18 rushing touchdowns, while averaging 6.89 yards per carry.

He finished third in Heisman voting behind winner Fernando Mendoza, the quarterback of No. 1 Indiana, and Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia. And he was Notre Dame's first winner of the Doak Walker Award, given to the top running back in college football.

Love is widely expected to be the top running back selected in next year's draft.

The 6-foot, 214-pounder is projected to go No. 3 in Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest "Big Board" for ESPN, while Field Yates has him going 14th to the Kansas City Chiefs in his latest mock draft.