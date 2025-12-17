Open Extended Reactions

Georgia Tech backup quarterback Aaron Philo announced Wednesday he plans to enter the transfer portal.

The move comes a week after Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner left for the offensive coordinator job at Florida. Philo spent the last two seasons as the backup to Haynes King, but was projected as the starter headed into 2026.

Philo made one start this year in place of an injured King, but saw more extensive action in 2024 while King battled a shoulder injury late in the season. In six career games, Philo has thrown for 938 yards and scored three total touchdowns.

At this time last season, Georgia Tech fended off other programs interested in Philo to keep him in the fold. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key recently got a contract extension, and the Yellow Jackets are coming off their best season since 2014.

Faulkner is in need of a quarterback with his new team after DJ Lagway also announced he planned to enter the transfer portal.