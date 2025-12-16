        <
          ACC shares 9-game conference schedule in 'transition year'

          Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers: Full Highlights

          • David HaleDec 16, 2025, 03:25 PM
          The ACC will roll out its new nine-game conference schedule in a modified form for the 2026 football season, the conference announced Tuesday, with a full nine-game slate beginning in 2027.

          For the upcoming season, which the ACC is calling a "transition year," 12 of its 17 schools will play nine conference games, with Clemson, Georgia Tech, Florida State, North Carolina and Boston College playing just eight. Those five teams each have multiple Power Four opponents already scheduled outside the conference.

          Because the ACC has an odd number of teams, one school will play eight league games each season starting in 2027.

          Four ACC schools -- Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Louisville -- have an annual rivalry game against the SEC, and while Louisville AD Josh Heird said his school is eager to play a strong schedule each season, the other three initially balked at the lack of scheduling flexibility that would come with a nine-game conference slate and an annual nonconference game against their SEC rival.

          Clemson has also scheduled an annual series against Notre Dame that starts in 2027, meaning that any year in which the Tigers are slated for nine ACC games, they'd be guaranteed at least 11 games vs. Power Four opponents.

          Under the ACC's new nine-game scheduling plan, which was approved in September, each team will be required to play at least 10 games against Power Four competition, meaning one nonconference Power Four game for the schools playing the full nine-game conference slate, and two for any teams playing eight.

          The ACC will also adjust its tiebreaker policies for the 2026 season and beyond as a result of the unequal scheduling. The new formula, however, may also address concerns following this year's five-team tie for second place in the conference that allowed a 7-5 Duke team to reach the championship game, which the Blue Devils ultimately won.

          This marks the fourth different scheduling format for the ACC in the past four years. In 2022, the ACC agreed to scrap divisions for the 2023 season. In 2024, Cal, Stanford and SMU joined the league, forcing the ACC to adjust its annual rivalry games to fit the expanded roster of schools. The new nine-game league schedule, the ACC said, will allow for increased flexibility in scheduling and allow schools to face off more frequently.

          The ACC remains contractually tied with Notre Dame as well, playing five nonconference games per year against the Fighting Irish.

          Teams with a nine-game ACC slate in 2026

          California

          • Home: Clemson, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

          • Away: NC State, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia

          Duke

          • Home: Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford

          • Away: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest

          Louisville

          • Home: Florida State, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Wake Forest

          • Away: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse

          Miami

          • Home: Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Pitt, Virginia Tech

          • Away: Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford, Wake Forest

          NC State

          • Home: California, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest

          • Away: Florida State, North Carolina, Stanford, Virginia (in Brazil)

          Pitt

          • Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Syracuse

          • Away: Boston College, California, Louisville, Miami, Virginia Tech

          SMU

          • Home: Boston College, California, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

          • Away: Florida State, Louisville, Stanford, Syracuse

          Stanford

          • Home: Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, SMU

          • Away: California, Duke, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

          Syracuse

          • Home: California, Clemson, Louisville, SMU

          • Away: Boston College, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Virginia

          Virginia

          • Home: California, Duke, North Carolina, NC State (in Brazil), Syracuse

          • Away: Florida State, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

          Virginia Tech

          • Home: Georgia Tech, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia

          • Away: Boston College, California, Clemson, Miami, SMU

          Wake Forest

          • Home: Duke, Miami, Stanford, Virginia

          • Away: California, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, SMU

          Teams with an eight-game ACC schedule in 2026

          Boston College

          • Home: Florida State, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

          • Away: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU

          Clemson

          • Home: Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

          • Away: California, Duke, Florida State, Syracuse

          Florida State

          • Home: Clemson, NC State, SMU, Virginia

          • Away: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Pitt

          Georgia Tech

          • Home: Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Wake Forest

          • Away: Clemson, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Stanford

          North Carolina

          • Home: Louisville, Miami, NC State, Syracuse

          • Away: Clemson, Duke, Pitt, Virginia