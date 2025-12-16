Open Extended Reactions

Youngstown State quarterback Beau Brungard, a finalist for the Walter Payton Award as the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision, and the three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award for top defensive player head The Associated Press FCS All-America team announced Tuesday.

Brungard is on the first team and is among three Payton finalists who were recognized. Quarterback Cole Payton of North Dakota State in on the second team and Western Carolina QB Taron Dickens received honorable mention.

Brungard was Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the year after ranking No. 1 in the FCS in regular-season touchdowns responsible for (48) and No. 2 in total offensive yards per game (357.9).

The Buchanan Award finalists are all on the first team: Fordham linebacker James Conway and defensive ends Joshua Stoneking of Furman and Andrew Zock of Mercer.

First-team offense

Quarterback - Beau Brungard, Youngstown State, senior, 6-0, 215, New Middletown, Ohio.

Running back - Joshua Dye, Southern Utah, sophomore, 5-11, 205, Gilbert, Arizona.

Running back - Rodney Nelson, Monmouth, sophomore, 5-8, 195, Owings Mills, Maryland.

Offensive lineman - Titan Fleischmann, Montana State, junior, 6-4, 300, Pocatello, Idaho.

Offensive lineman - Trent Fraley, North Dakota State, junior, 6-1, 303, Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Offensive lineman - Quinten Christensen, South Dakota State, junior, 6-5, 300, Washington Springs, South Dakota.

Offensive lineman - Griffin Empey, North Dakota State, sophomore, 6-3, 298, Stoughton, Wisconsin.

Offensive lineman - Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth, senior, 6-4, 295, Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Tight end - Chris Corbo, Dartmouth, senior, 6-5, 250, North Caldwell, New Jersey.

Wide receiver - Marquis Buchanan, Rhode Island, junior, 6-4, 190, Providence, Rhode Island.

Wide receiver - Josh Derry, Monmouth, junior, 5-9, 180, Towson, Maryland.

Wide receiver - Bryce Lance, North Dakota State, senior, 6-3, 209, Marshall, Minnesota.

All-purpose - Michael Wortham, Montana, senior, 5-9, 190, North Highlands, California.

Kicker - Nick Reed, New Hampshire, sophomore, 5-7, 181, Harrison, New York.

First-team defense

Lineman - Joshua Stoneking, Furman, sophomore, 6-3, 264, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Lineman - Andrew Zock, Mercer, sophomore, 6-2, 250, Citra, Florida.

Lineman - Lando Brown, Southern Utah, senior, 5-11, 215, Gardena, California.

Lineman - Keyshawn Johnson, UT Martin, junior, 6-3, 230, Belle Glade, Florida.

Linebacker - Tye Niekamp, Illinois State, junior, 6-3, 240, Normal, Illinois.

Linebacker - A.J. Pena, Rhode Island, senior, 6-2, 243, Montclair, New Jersey.

Linebacker - James Conway, Fordham, graduate, 6-2, 235, Omaha, Nebraska.

Defensive back - Caden Dowler, Montana State, junior, 6-0, 205, Billings, Montana.

Defensive back - Kimal Clark, Indiana State, senior, 5-10, 195, Lackawanna, New York.

Defensive back - Kasyus Kurns, Tarleton State, senior, 5-10, 170, Chicago.

Defensive back - Maximus Pulley, Wofford, senior, 5-11, 200, Fort Worth, Texas.

Punter - Ben D'Aquila, Northern Arizona, senior, 6-2, 205, La Verne, California.