How to Watch season 7 of 'Inside the College Football Playoff' on ESPN

In the end, there can only be one.

The field for the 12-team College Football Playoff is set. ESPN will take you behind the scenes of all 11 games with the seventh season of the ESPN Original series "Inside the College Football Playoff," streaming exclusively in the ESPN App.

The five-part docuseries explores how 12 teams earned the right to pursue history, but ultimately only one will be remembered forever as national champions.

Here are key facts about the ESPN Original series "Inside the College Football Playoff":

When does the series premiere?

The first episode debuts on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch every episode in the ESPN App and in the NCAA football streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

Episodes are available at 5 p.m. ET.

Dec. 16, 2025

Episode 1: The stage is set for the College Football Playoff. Relive the incredible journeys of this year's top 12 teams and get an inside look from Selection Sunday.

Dec. 26, 2025

Episode 2: Experience the excitement of an atmosphere unlike any other as the first-round games of the CFP take place on campus for each of the four home teams.

Jan. 6, 2026

Episode 3: All-access moments take you inside the preparations as the top four conference champions play their first game of the CFP in the quarterfinals.

Jan. 14, 2026

Episode 4: The path through the playoff only gets harder as the stakes get higher with the four remaining teams battling for their place in the CFP national championship game.

Jan. 23, 2026

Episode 5: Exclusive access provides a fresh look at the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T.

How can fans access more college football content from ESPN?

